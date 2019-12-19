Fortnite Winterfest Launch Trailer Takes Players to The Winter Wonderland

It’s the season for more and more video games to join in on the holiday madness and today, Fortnite is the latest to take a part of the action. A new update, Winterfest has commenced and in honor, Epic Games has released a fun, launch trailer.

Check it out down below.

In a new update, Fortnite players were sharply greeted to the Winterfest, a new update with loads of Christmas/ holiday-themed in-game items. The new update is set to bring up to 14 free presents over the next two weeks, so be sure to log on and cash in on these items. Items range from skins, axes, gliders all exclusive to the timed-event.

“Every day for 14 days, you may unwrap a new Present at the Lodge. Inside are two Outfits, two Gliders, two Pickaxes, two Wraps, one Emote, and more — all exclusive to this years’ Winterfest!”

Winterfest update is chockfull of easter eggs, new challenges, and sees the return of vaulted items and weapons. What are your thoughts on the new update? What are your thoughts on the new update? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.

