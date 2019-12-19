Death Stranding Short Equipment Trailer Showcases the Different Tools Players Can Choose to Use

Sony has released yet another trailer for Death Stranding, and this time around it is focused around the game’s equipment.

Yesterday, Sony released a trailer for Death Stranding showcasing the game’s thriller moments, and it seems that they’re going to keep up this trend by releasing another trailer for the already launched game. As I mentioned above, this time around the trailer is focused around the equipment Sam will use.

If you haven’t played the game yet, let me reassure you that there are a lot of different equipment to choose from. There’s vehicles, floating carriers, exoskeletons, and much more. Thankfully, the new trailer — narrated by Mama, walks viewers briefly through all the equipment options players can choose from.

Check out the brand new Death stranding equipment short trailer down below:

Death Stranding is now available for the PS4. How are you liking the game so far? Enjoying Kojima’s latest title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube