Dying Light: The Beast – Finish The Ritual To Unlock EXPcalibur 2 | Best Sword Guide

The real most powerful weapon in Dying Light: The Beast is the legendary EXPcalibur 2, a fancy sword-in-the-stone that’s also one of the most complicated Easter egg quests in the game. To release this weapon from the stone, you’ll need to find lost sigils and place them at the ritual site.

These sigils are incredibly hard-to-find but tracking them down is worth it for a weapon this good. And you’ll have no problem getting the sigils with the map locations below. No need to thank us. Even if you aren’t planning on getting this Easter egg yourself, scroll down for a complete rundown of this very elaborate Easter egg.

Sigil Locations | EXPcalibur 2 Guide

Before you can collect the legendary EXPcalibur 2 Long Sword you’ll need to collect secret sigils to place at the ritual site. There are a total of eight sigils to collect, and they’re scattered across the entire map. Finding them all on your own is close-to-impossible, but we’ve got all eight map locations below.

Stone Sigil: The Void – Located in a cave with a corpse trapped under rocks with a note in his hand. To the left, there’s a pool of water. Dive down to find the stone sigil on a cow skull underwater.

Stone Sigil: Witch’s Mark – On the river bordering the woods area, there’s a stone hut near a broken wooden bridge. The sigil is located above the fireplace.

Stone Sigil: Blood – There’s a fountain to the east of St. Valentine’s Asylum. The sigil is posted on the side of the fountain, above the water.

Stone Sigil: Curse – Located in Golden Pine Park, northeast of the Memorial Hill of Heroes. There’s a large, gnarled tree here. Look for a skeleton in the roots with the stone in its mouth.

Stone Sigil: Death – In Old Town, near the Railway Station, at the base of stairs there’s a creepy underground entrance leading to a crypt. Go inside and crawl through the hole to your right, and you’ll reach a large room with an angel statue. The sigil is on the base of the angel.

Stone Sigil: Sacrifice – In the southeast of the map, there’s a large, old, ruined amphitheater along the rocky cliffs. In the center, there’s a small room. Look behind the central pillar.

Stone Sigil: Shadow – North of Golden Pine and Raven’s Rest, there’s a location called Exile’s Cave. Look for a small seating area with candles — the sigil is near the candles and bowl.

Stone Sigil: The Moon – Go to the map location to find a narrow passage you can squeeze through. On the other side you’ll enter an enclosed canyon with a tent. To the right, there’s a flat diagonal rock with sticks placed on it. Find the sigil on that rock.

How To Get EXPcalibur 2

Once you have all eight sigils, you can now complete the ritual. Go to the location marked on the map above — you’ll need to grapple and climb up a steep cliff to reach the secret ritual site. The flat peak has a star made of sticks and a sword embedded in rock in the center.

Place the eight sigils at each point of the star. If you place all eight, a zombie will spawn in a puff of smoke. Kill the zombie and the ritual will be complete. Now interact with the sword to pull it — this takes a very, very long time so don’t let go of us the use key. Hold that button down until the meter is full and the sword appears in your inventory.

The EXPcalibur 2 has a special trait that causes the wielder to earn +10% Exp when using the sword.

That experience bonus is extremely useful, but the damage buffs and stats are also extremely good for this sword. It’s a ridiculous weapon that might not be worth all this work unlocking it, but we’re not going to complain.