Dying Light: The Beast – Go For A Ride With This Bicycle Easter Egg

Cars aren’t the only vehicle you can ride in Dying Light: The Beast. While there are plenty of vehicles to steal and cruise around the isolated village while dodging zombies, there’s one mode of transport that’s usually absent in these games — a bicycle. Bikes are oddly rare in open-world games, especially games like this where they’d be pretty useful. You actually can ride a bike, but only if you find a hidden Easter egg on the edge of the map. If you’re feeling tricky and want to hop-on to a two-wheeler for some challenging parkour, here’s where to find it.

The “Ride the Bike Thing” Easter egg is a Parkour challenge with a time limit, so you can’t ride the bike for very long. Oddly, you don’t mount the bike as much as you collect it and stick it back on the ground. The weird animations force us to imagine that this is a cut feature, although it also appeared as a cut feature in Dying Light 2. A bike isn’t as much fun as a hoverboard or a witch’s broom, but it’s still pretty fun.

Bicycle Riding Minigame | Easter Egg Location

There’s a bicycle minigame located in the hills on the southeast corner of the map. This minigame, called the “Ride the Bike Thing” Parkour Challenge has your main character Kyle mount a bike and ride downhill through green checkpoint markers. You’ll have a limited amount of time so you can’t take the bike for a spin, but you can earn a high score here. Before getting into detail, here’s how to find the bike minigame.

Bike Minigame Location: Found in the far southwest corner of the map, directly southwest of Old Town. It’s on the edge of the map, on a high hill, west of the Hardwood Art Gallery. Check the map above for an exact location.

At the location, you’ll find a bike resting against a rock near a try. Interact with the bike to begin the minigame. You’ll automatically equip the bike and begin riding forward — a minigame menu screen will appear. Agree to start riding and the game will begin.

You’ll have a timer. Complete the course under 1:00 to earn Gold, which doesn’t have any special benefit. There are 16 green checkpoints you’ll pass through as you ride down the hill — and the bike is surprisingly fast, so you’ll need to rapidly maneuver to keep up the pace.

You can replay this challenge as often as you want, and it works pretty similar to other Easter egg challenges in Dying Light 2 that we linked above. You can ride a Witch’s Broom or a Hoverboard from Back To The Future in that game, and while we haven’t found anything that insane, a simple bicycle ride is a pretty simple, fun Easter egg to pass the time. Were bikes originally slated as a vehicle? It’s the only reason why this inclusion makes sense — but you’ll also notice there are no zombies on this run. Maybe enemy collision and damage were the reason this feature was ultimately cut. We have no idea, but it’s fun to speculate. It’s a cute little Easter egg that gives us a glimpse of a feature that might’ve been.