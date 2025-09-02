Dying Light: The Beast Finally Has Its PC System Requirements Unveiled

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Dying Light fans have been eagerly awaiting this new installment for a long time. Initially, this new game was supposed to be DLC for the previously released Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, that never came to fruition because the game just kept getting bigger and bigger. Developers instead opted to make this a standalone game. Now we’ve finally got the Dying Light: The Beast PC system requirements.
Techland has taken to the internet and revealed the PC system requirements you’ll need to run this game. Fortunately, there are a variety of options here to adjust the gameplay experience towards whatever PC specifications you might be running. Of course, mileage may vary, and we’ll have to see just how well this game is optimized when it finally launches later this month. But before then, you can get an idea of what you might have packed in your PC.
Dying Light: The Beast PC System Requirements
Taking to X, Techland revealed the PC system requirements you’ll want to make note of.
Minimum
- Performance: 1080p 30FPS
- Graphic Settings: Low
- GPU: GTX 1060/RX 5500 XT/Intel Arc A750
- GPU Memory: 6GB
- CPU: i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 5800F
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Recommended
- Performance: 1440p 60FPS
- Graphic Settings: Medium
- GPU: RTX 3070 TI/RX 6750 XT/Intel Arc B580
- GPU Memory: 8GB
- CPU: i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 7700
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
High
- Performance: 4K 60FPS
- Graphic Settings: High
- GPU: RTX 4070 TI/RX 7900 GRE
- GPU Memory: 12GB
- CPU: i7-13700K/Ryzen 9 7800 X3D
- RAM: 32GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ultra
- Performance: 4K 60FPS
- Graphic Settings: Ultra (RT W/ Frame Generation)
- GPU: RTX 5070/RX 9070/Intel Arc B580
- GPU Memory: 12GB
- CPU: i9-14900k/Ryzen 9 7850X3D
- RAM: 32GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Dying Light: The Beast PC Laptop Specifications
Techland also made note that if you’re playing on a laptop, here are a few specifications to be mindful of.
Minimum
- Performance: 1080p 30 FPS
- Graphic Settings: Low
- GPU: RX 3050/Ryzen AI 7 350 or 360/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with ARC 140V
- GPU Memory: 6GB
- CPU: i5-12450H/Ryzen 5 6600H/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V With ARC 140V
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Recommended
- Performance: 1080P 60 FPS
- Graphic Settings: Medium
- GPU: RTX 3080/Ryzen AI 9 370
- GPU Memory: 8GB
- CPU: i7-12700H/Ryzen 7 6800H
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70GB SSD
High
- Performance: 1440p 60 FPS
- Graphic Settings: High
- GPU: RTX 4070/Ryzen AI Max+ 395
- GPU Memory: 8GB
- CPU: i7-14700HX/Ryzen 9 8940HX
- RAM: 32GB
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Storage: 70GB SSD
As a reminder, Dying Light: The Beast follows a returned Kyle Crane from the first video game. After escaping imprisonment where he was experimented on, Kyle goes on the hunt to find the person responsible. Players can expect this game to launch on September 19, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, there is a version coming for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We just don’t have a release date for those platforms quite yet.