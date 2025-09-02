Dying Light: The Beast Finally Has Its PC System Requirements Unveiled

Dying Light fans have been eagerly awaiting this new installment for a long time. Initially, this new game was supposed to be DLC for the previously released Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, that never came to fruition because the game just kept getting bigger and bigger. Developers instead opted to make this a standalone game. Now we’ve finally got the Dying Light: The Beast PC system requirements.

Techland has taken to the internet and revealed the PC system requirements you’ll need to run this game. Fortunately, there are a variety of options here to adjust the gameplay experience towards whatever PC specifications you might be running. Of course, mileage may vary, and we’ll have to see just how well this game is optimized when it finally launches later this month. But before then, you can get an idea of what you might have packed in your PC.

Dying Light: The Beast PC System Requirements

Taking to X, Techland revealed the PC system requirements you’ll want to make note of.

Minimum

Performance: 1080p 30FPS

1080p 30FPS Graphic Settings: Low

Low GPU: GTX 1060/RX 5500 XT/Intel Arc A750

GTX 1060/RX 5500 XT/Intel Arc A750 GPU Memory: 6GB

6GB CPU: i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 5800F

i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 5800F RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Recommended

Performance: 1440p 60FPS

1440p 60FPS Graphic Settings: Medium

Medium GPU: RTX 3070 TI/RX 6750 XT/Intel Arc B580

RTX 3070 TI/RX 6750 XT/Intel Arc B580 GPU Memory: 8GB

8GB CPU: i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 7700

i5-13400F/Ryzen 7 7700 RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

High

Performance: 4K 60FPS

4K 60FPS Graphic Settings: High

High GPU: RTX 4070 TI/RX 7900 GRE

RTX 4070 TI/RX 7900 GRE GPU Memory: 12GB

12GB CPU: i7-13700K/Ryzen 9 7800 X3D

i7-13700K/Ryzen 9 7800 X3D RAM: 32GB

32GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra

Performance: 4K 60FPS

4K 60FPS Graphic Settings: Ultra (RT W/ Frame Generation)

Ultra (RT W/ Frame Generation) GPU: RTX 5070/RX 9070/Intel Arc B580

RTX 5070/RX 9070/Intel Arc B580 GPU Memory: 12GB

12GB CPU: i9-14900k/Ryzen 9 7850X3D

i9-14900k/Ryzen 9 7850X3D RAM: 32GB

32GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70 GB SSD

Dying Light: The Beast PC Laptop Specifications

Techland also made note that if you’re playing on a laptop, here are a few specifications to be mindful of.

Minimum

Performance: 1080p 30 FPS

1080p 30 FPS Graphic Settings: Low

Low GPU: RX 3050/Ryzen AI 7 350 or 360/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with ARC 140V

RX 3050/Ryzen AI 7 350 or 360/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with ARC 140V GPU Memory: 6GB

6GB CPU: i5-12450H/Ryzen 5 6600H/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V With ARC 140V

i5-12450H/Ryzen 5 6600H/Intel Core Ultra 7 258V With ARC 140V RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended

Performance: 1080P 60 FPS

1080P 60 FPS Graphic Settings: Medium

Medium GPU: RTX 3080/Ryzen AI 9 370

RTX 3080/Ryzen AI 9 370 GPU Memory: 8GB

8GB CPU: i7-12700H/Ryzen 7 6800H

i7-12700H/Ryzen 7 6800H RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70GB SSD

High

Performance: 1440p 60 FPS

1440p 60 FPS Graphic Settings: High

High GPU: RTX 4070/Ryzen AI Max+ 395

RTX 4070/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 GPU Memory: 8GB

8GB CPU: i7-14700HX/Ryzen 9 8940HX

i7-14700HX/Ryzen 9 8940HX RAM: 32GB

32GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer Storage: 70GB SSD

As a reminder, Dying Light: The Beast follows a returned Kyle Crane from the first video game. After escaping imprisonment where he was experimented on, Kyle goes on the hunt to find the person responsible. Players can expect this game to launch on September 19, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, there is a version coming for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We just don’t have a release date for those platforms quite yet.