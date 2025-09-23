Dying Light: The Beast – How To Get The Beaver’s Stick | Easter Egg Guide

The Beaver’s Stick is a unique Legendary weapon you can only find by completing a ridiculous Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast. By collecting sticks on the shores of Beaver Creek, you’ll be able to restore a dam and explore a hidden Beaver House. There’s a totally unique zombie to fight and a special weapon you can’t find anywhere else with the power to knock down any zombie in a single smack. This is the kind of Easter egg you want to see in video games. Here’s how to complete every step.

Beaver Dam Easter Egg | Stick Locations

To get one of the best melee weapons in the game, you’ll need to complete a bizarre (and very fun) Easter egg. There are sticks in the environment you can collect — they’re unmarked key items that seemingly serve no purpose, but they do get highlighted with your item highlight sense. Scan the areas marked on the map below to find all the sticks. You can collect the sticks in any order. There are six sticks total on the shores of the southern river on the map.

Stick #1: Check the shore just west of St. Valentine’s Asylum. Down the hill from the asylum, the stick is on the beach. Use your scan to find it.

Stick #2: Another is west of the Municipal Library and east of the bridge, right near the Beaver Creek text on your map.

Stick #3: There’s a bridge in the southeast corner of the map. Under the bridge, you’ll find the third stick location.

Stick #4: Further west of the previous Beaver Creek location, there’s a smaller bridge over the river. There’s a stick located here.

Stick #5: North of the previous location, there’s another bigger stick on the north shore. There’s a big visible beaver dam in the water here.

Stick #6: The last stick is on the shore where Beaver Creek splits to the north. Go to the location marked on the map above.

Entering The Beaver Safe House

To unlock the Beaver Safe House secret Easter egg area, return to the dam on the west side of the map on Beaver Creek, near Stick #5. At the dam, interact to place all six sticks and complete the dam fully. Once all six sticks are placed, go back to a safe house and rest.

After resting, return to the dam. It is now much, much larger and the water level on the other side has been lowered. Dive into the water on the dammed side of the river and search for an underwater entrance. Face the dam and look right at the rocky cliffs. Underwater, there’s a cave entrance you’ll want to explore.

Inside the cave, you’ll find a secret beaver house. This decorated home has little drawings of beavers and wooden furniture — the main room has a crafting table and couch for resting. There’s also a car smashed through the wall. To get the stick we’re looking for, you’ll need to rest.

Rest at the Beaver Dam Safe Zone. When you wake up, a beaver-human-mascot will attack. This is a tough zombie — and totally unique. Take it out!

After defeating the zombie, look at the workbench to collect the Beaver’s Stick.

The Beaver’s Stick is one of the best melee weapons in the game because it knocks down everything in one hit. This Legendary One-Handed Weapon is a machine for stunning zombies and putting them on the ground where you can swap weapons and easily take them out.