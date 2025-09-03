Cronos: The New Dawn – How To Get The Dagger | Auto Handgun Guide

Lock and load with the first weapon variant location in Cronos: The New Dawn.

The Dagger is your first weapon variant in Cronos: The New Dawn and it’s one weapon we never put away after unlocking it. There is a total of seven relics — or gun types — to find in Cronos and the Dagger is the first one. This is a fast-firing pistol with great accuracy, making it a far better weapon for dealing with ranged enemies. The standard pistol requires charging up before unleashing a more powerful shot. That charge time can mean the difference between life and death. The Dagger is a handgun that deals damage as fast as you can pull the trigger.

The Dagger is the first of four optional weapons in Cronos. For more locations, learn how to get the Arbalest Launcher, the Mace Double-Barrel or the Lance Carbine.

How To Access The Isolation Zone

The Dagger PS-3713 is a variant handgun found in the Steelworks area of the game. It can be found at the Isolation Zone save station found later in this level.

The Dagger swaps charging for the ability to fire very quickly. Each individual shot isn’t as powerful as a fully charged shot, but they’re still very strong and can kill many enemies in a handful of shots. It’s very accurate and the mod makes it easier to use in combat against ranged enemies due to its accuracy. It’s not necessarily a more powerful variant, but it many ways its more useful.

The Dagger is found before you locate the device that allows you to leap from blue gravity plates. To get it, you’ll need to progress far into the Steelworks level.

The second level of Cronos: The New Dawn takes you to the Steelworks Factory — you’ll quickly discover a save point with a large blue gravity platform. This is the major hub of the level.

— you’ll quickly discover a save point with a large blue gravity platform. This is the major hub of the level. Outside the hub save room, go outside and find the locked gate to Hall B . To reach Hall B , use the keypad and input the code. This code is found through the factory floor to the right.

. To reach , use the keypad and input the code. This code is found through the factory floor to the right. Hall B is an infested area full of docile enemies that will trigger in combat. Go upstairs and enter the metal shutter door to a save room. Inside you’ll find the Steelworks Master Key on the desk.

is an infested area full of docile enemies that will trigger in combat. Go upstairs and enter the metal shutter door to a save room. Inside you’ll find the on the desk. Just outside the first save point, before the gate to Hall B, look for a door with yellow / orange lights. Use the Steelworks Master Key here to get inside.

here to get inside. Traverse the biomass-filled rooms until you find a locked gate in an exterior courtyard. Use the keypad and input the code. For us, the code was [7-2-9] to access the Isolation Zone.

Once you’ve reached the Isolation Zone, you’ll be able to collect the Dagger handgun.

Where To Find The Dagger PS-3713

Once you’re through the keypad gate to the Isolation Zone area, you’ll be close to the Dagger handgun.

The Isolation Zone is a clean medical area built into the Steelworks factory. Once you get inside, everything is covered in plastic.

is a clean medical area built into the Steelworks factory. Once you get inside, everything is covered in plastic. Go up to the second floor — you’ll briefly spot a multi-armed creature that crawls on walls — then continue up the stairs across the catwalk.

This takes you outside. There’s a gravity panel and a door — use the door, go down the stairs, and collect the Dagger PS-3713 from the desk.

The Dagger PS-3713 is the only variant gun that is (almost) in the main progression path and doesn’t require exploring optional areas. The Dagger is found in the Isolation Zone save room, which you’ll pass through while trying to collect the counter-gravity device.