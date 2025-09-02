Cronos: The New Dawn – How To Get the Arbalest | Most Powerful Gun Location

The Arbalest Launcher is one of the most powerful weapons in Cronos: The New Dawn — and it’s totally optional. This enormous rifle has rare ammunition that’s also overwhelmingly strong. Each shot can be charged and explodes in a wide radius, taking out entire clusters of enemies in a single shot. It’s one of the best weapons for dealing with crowds in the final section of the game, and you can very easily walk right past it if you don’t know where to look. We’re going to explain step-by-step how to get the Arbalest and why it’s absolutely worth getting.

And like all the weapons in Cronos, ammo spawns whether you’re carrying the weapon with you or not — so if you miss the Arbalest, you’re basically losing out on valuable ammo. Ammunition is shockingly scarce in this game, so you’ll need every bullet you can get. And especially ammo types for weapons you don’t even have yet.

Restoring Power To The Platform

The Arbalest is a powerful single-shot rifle that fires an explosive charge. Upgrades can make the blast radius larger or carry 2 shots maximum. Arbalest ammo is rare and expensive, but this weapon is extremely useful for escaping dangerous encounters. Use it to clear out large groups like a rocket launcher.

To get the Arbalest, you’ll need to access an optional area after the Hospital section of the game. Once the boss is defeated and you’ve returned to the hub, you’ll be sent out to the Abbey — the Abbey is your goal, and to reach it you’ll need to use a train. Don’t use the train yet. You’ll need to restore power to the platform.

Restoring Power To The Platform :

: After the Hospital , return to the Station and talk to the Warden to acquire the Conductor function for your weapon. This allows you to chain electricity to power on doors.

, return to the Station and talk to the Warden to acquire the function for your weapon. This allows you to chain electricity to power on doors. Restore power to two generators by following the main story objectives.

by following the main story objectives. From the Terminal, enter the door (charged with Conductor) leading to the Platforms hallway. Go down the stairs to the right and into the side-door ahead. It’s full of biomass and there’s a power panel on the wall.

on the wall. Get to the back of this room and shoot the visible barrel to burn the biomass blocking the control room. Use Conductor to string electricity power to the red wall-panel.

Once power is restored to the gate, you’ll be able to go through to the power room. This is a large section of the map that’s required to restore power to the Platforms after acquiring the Conductor upgrade.

In the Shopping Area, go past the old christmas tree and progress to the office with paintings. In the back room, there’s a large area full of biomass.

Go down into this room and defeat the boss enemy that spawns here. You’ll earn the “ Hit Like A Train ” achievement / trophy for defeating this tough enemy.

” achievement / trophy for defeating this tough enemy. After taking it out, connect power with the Conductor to lower a ladder. Climb up to restore power.

Once power is restored, we’ll be able to reach an optional area.

Where To Find The Arbalest MT-1020

After restoring power to the platform, start from the Station B Outpost save station. From here, backtrack toward the power room we just used and look right for a door that’s chained shut. Use the Bolt Cutters to remove the chain.

Use Bolt Cutters on the chained door, down the hall from Station B Outpost. This leads to an underground shopping area that’s totally optional.

on the chained door, down the hall from Station B Outpost. This leads to an underground shopping area that’s totally optional. In this area, clear the enemies until a creature smashes through the door leading to the Electronics Store full of television sets. Use the Conductor to restore power to the area.

Once power is restored, enter the Kiosk convenience store. Go to the back to find a hole in the wall. Smash the boards and squeeze through.

convenience store. Go to the back to find a hole in the wall. Smash the boards and squeeze through. This leads to a room with a cat. Pet the cat and it will drop the Toy Store Key . Collect it!

. Collect it! Use the switch to unlock the door leading back to Station B Outpost — go through the back door and return to the area with the Christmas tree. There’s a toy store in the back.

— go through the back door and return to the area with the Christmas tree. There’s a toy store in the back. Use the Toy Store Key to unlock the door and collect the Arbalest MT-1020.

The Arbalest is a unique Launcher-type weapon. It fires an explosive shell with a wide radius that deals high damage to swarms of enemies, making it ideal for taking out large groups of tough enemies. Use Pyre grenades for weaker large groups. The Arbalest is very powerful and can be upgraded to carry 2 shots in a magazine or have a larger explosive radius.

There’s also a body near the Arbalest. The essence increases movement speed while aiming. You can only carry three Essence upgrades at any time, so choose wisely.