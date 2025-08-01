Cronos: The New Dawn Offers You A New Chilling Story Trailer

We don’t have to be in October necessarily to enjoy a good horror video game experience. Bloober Team is making sure of that with their upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn. The studio just recently dropped a new story trailer to help raise the hair on the back of your neck. If you haven’t checked out yet, take a look below.

This footage is just another brief overview of what we can expect. It’s all about setting the mood and a horrifying tone that the game will bring you. Since we also got the news that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, there should be no issue with how you can go about playing this title when it drops.

Cronos: The New Dawn Salvage The Past Trailer

It was just yesterday that Bloober Team dropped this new trailer. If you haven’t caught it yet, then check it out. For those of you who need a refresher, this is a game set in an alternate timeline where humanity experienced a cataclysmic event. Most of humanity, unfortunately, perished. Sorry!

But the few that did survive have taken on a new task. You’re known as a Traveler. These are individuals who can go back in time and attempt to extract certain people who didn’t make it. However, it’s not as easy as you might expect. Instead, the humans who didn’t make it have turned into undead corpses. These beasts can evolve, becoming far more powerful, if you don’t deal with them quickly and burn the corpse afterward.

Bloober Team also dropped some gameplay footage recently. If you missed that, then you can find it below. We’re certainly interested in trying this game out. After the incredible success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the developers are no longer feeling like underdogs. So, we’re eager to see what Bloober Team brings out that’s entirely their own unique IP and not a remake of an established, beloved survival horror hit.

Currently, Cronos: The New Dawn is set to release on September 5, 2025. When it does, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and the PC platforms.