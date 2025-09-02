Cronos: The New Dawn – How To Get The Mace | Double-Barrel Shotgun Location

There’s a powerful shotgun variant you won’t want to miss in Cronos: The New Dawn — the double-barreled shotgun trades charging power for a quick double blast of hot lead, making it one of the most powerful weapons in the game. Most enemies will go down instantly, and you’ll be able to take out entire crowds with two quick shots that melt through monsters. The only downside is how much ammo it costs to use — and ammo is on extremely short supply in this game. If you want to deal high damage and waste a lot of ammo, the Mace is a weapon you won’t want to miss.

There are more optional weapons in Cronos: The New Dawn. Learn how to get the powerful Arbalest Launcher weapon with our location guide here.

How To Get The Mace JER-5120

At the Unity Hospital save station, there’s a small chapel with two slots for items. To unlock the door to the office, you’ll need to acquire two key items to place on the altar and unlock the door leading to the Mace JER-5120

The Mace JER-5120 is an extremely powerful double-barrel shotgun that fires two shots in quick succession. It’s more powerful than the standard shotgun but uses twice as much ammo. Save this weapon for only the most powerful enemies or boss encounters.

To unlock the Mace JER-5120, reach Unity Hospital and access the chapel save station. There’s an altar here with two key item slots. You’ll need to acquire two key items before leaving the hospital to get this missable shotgun.

Key Item #1 (Chalice): Progress the main objectives and unlock the path to Wing B — continue until you reach the Administration area. The Chalice is found in the Director’s Office through the keypad locked door. The keypad code is [9509].

The first key item is the Chalice and it’s easy to find. The second key item is a little harder to locate and can be missed. It’s found near the end of the hospital section. Make sure to collect it before using the toxin. Collect all three toxins to unlock the entire hospital area.

Key Item #2 (Vasculum) : In the hallway with the broken windows flooding with snow, go to the Operation Block (past the Nursery) and use the keycard to gain access.

: In the hallway with the broken windows flooding with snow, go to the (past the Nursery) and use the keycard to gain access. At the end of the hallway, past a large group of enemies, there’s a door to the left and a blocked hallway to the right. The left hallway leads to a small Silent Hill 2 Easter egg — you’ll find the red paper save points — and to the right, move the cabinet blocking your path.

Follow the offices until you reach a room with a cat. Pet it and you’ll find the Vasculum goblet on a tray behind it.

Take both key items to the Chapel and place them on the altar. A small alcove will open with the Chapel Backroom Key. Take it and unlock the door to the left of the altar — the Mace JER-5120 is found straight ahead.