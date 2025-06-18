Cronos: The New Dawn Has A Physical Edition Confirmed But Only For A Select Market & Platform

We’re getting ready to see Bloober Team bring out their next major video game release. Cronos: The New Dawn has been marketed for a good little while now. However, what you might find of interest here is that the title may not be physically available on every platform. That’s going to be tough news to hear for some players unless Bloober Team reveals another physical edition is coming.

Taking to their website, Bloober Team confirmed that they have partnered up with Skybound Games. During their partnership, it was unveiled that Skybound will take on the project of bringing Cronos: The New Dawn to the PlayStation 5 physically. This exclusive deal will grant Skybound Games the ability to distribute the boxed version of the title to both North and South America.

What that means for other markets is uncertain right now. That said, it’s also noted to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, with the deal lasting three years. Beyond that, we don’t know if there are more deals in the works to see a boxed retail version of the game come to the marketplace for the Xbox Series X. Furthermore since this deal is directly tied to just North and South America, it’s uncertain if we’ll see a physical release for any of the platforms in other markets.

We’re also still waiting to find out when Cronos: The New Dawn will be launching into the marketplace. As it stands, the game is only slated for launch this year. After the highly successful launch of the Silent Hill 2 remake, we’re eager to see what Bloober Team can pull off with their own unique survival IP.

Meanwhile, it’s worth pointing out that it was recently confirmed that Bloober Team is partnering up with Konami again. It was announced that the next project the duo is working on is the official remake of the original Silent Hill. However, outside of a brief teaser with just the title of the game, we’re left waiting for marketing materials to come out highlighting how Bloober Team will bring this PlayStation classic to the modern era.