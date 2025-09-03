Cronos: The New Dawn – How To Get The Lance | Burst-Fire Carbine Location

The last weapon in Cronos: The New Dawn is the Lance REV-1411 — a powerful carbine variant that changes how the standard version fires. Instead of shooting slow homing-shots, it fires a rapid set of three bullets after charging that pack a stronger punch. That extra damage is essential for the endgame and that makes this one of the better weapons to use late in the game. Bullets for this weapon are plentiful, so you’ll absolutely have to use it.

There are more missable weapons to find in Cronos — the Arbalest is a unique rifle that fires an explosive shot. It’s able to clear entire groups of enemies in a single shot and has its own unique ammo. The Mace is a double-barrel shotgun that fires two shells instead of one, making it absurdly over-powered for most enemies, but great for taking out groups or giant creatures. There are a total of seven weapons to find in this game, and the Lance REV-1411 is the last one.

Where To Find The Lance REV-1411

The Lance REV-1411 is a burst-fire carbine variant that drops the homing-shot gimmick and makes each fast-moving shot count. Charging the Lance fires a 3-shot burst that deals high damage, while pulling the trigger normally fires an emergency shot that isn’t nearly as good. The trade-off is that every shot needs to be charged, making this weapon less useful for close encounters. Enhancing the charge speed is incredibly valuable here.

To get the Lance REV-1411 , progress until you reach the Abbey Save Station. This variant weapon can be collected as soon as you reach the Abbey.

In the save station room, there's a door that needs power. Connect the power with the Conductor ability — you'll need to reach the storage room near the Parish Office — and then go through the door next to the generator. You'll find the Cemetery Key here.

The Cemetery Key is required to progress. But there’s another key item past the cemetery doors in the courtyard.

Collect the Bolt Cutters , unlock the courtyard gate with the Cemetery Key , and then go straight to the locked door to the mausoleum ahead. Use the Bolt Cutters to access the interior and turn right. Squeeze through the cracked wall to find a cat.

Pet the cat to spawn the Rusty Key . Use Rusty Key to unlock the Parish Office — inside, you'll find the Bell Tower Key on the desk.

Take the wooden stairs up near the Abbey Save Station and use the Bell Tower Key on the door at the top. Inside, you'll find the Lance REV-1411.

The Lance REV-1411 is the third and final relic in Cronos: The New Dawn. This powerful variant of the Carbine is more ammo-efficient than the standard version just because it does so much more damage when charged. It takes some time to get used to — after charging, it unleashes a burst of three quick shots that can be difficult to control, but this burst-fire function takes down some enemies instantly.

If you’ve collected all the other relics so far, you’ll unlock “The Boon of the Relics” achievement / trophy.