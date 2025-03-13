Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get The Best Heavy Weapon

The best heavy weapon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the Ramhead Hammer — the most powerful blunt damage hammer in the game. It’s also extremely easy to overlook and only carried by a single NPC. You may have even already met the enemy that carries this weapon but avoided a fight. If you want to smash through heavy armor and deal the most damage with Heavy Weapon skills, this is where to find the Ramhead Hammer.

And for everyone else, we’ll also explain how to get a Raven’s Beak. This is another, easier-to-find Heavy Weapon that’s almost as strong. We’ve also got guides showing you how to get the best Short Sword and best Long Sword in all of Bohemia.

How To Get The Ramhead Hammer

The Ramhead Hammer is one of the best Heavy Weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — and it’s especially easy-to-miss. The hammer is located at a special location called Andrew Ramhead’s Camp where a group of Sigismund soldiers prey on the local village. You’ll encounter this camp during the side-quest ‘The Thunderstone‘ — but you’ll need to progress past several steps before reaching the camp.

How To Begin The Thunderstone : This side-quest is found in Grund , a village northwest of Kuttenberg. Talk to Kona in the herb garden or talk to the Innkeeper to learn where to begin this quest.

: This side-quest is found in , a village northwest of Kuttenberg. Talk to in the herb garden or talk to the Innkeeper to learn where to begin this quest. The quest sends you to different villages in search of a Thunderstone. You’ll need to defeat Thomlin, then travel to Raborsch to find the military camp.

To the east of Raborsch you’ll find Andrew Ramhead’s Camp. After talking to the locals that attempted to kill the soldiers, you’ll be sent there to free a captive. You can do this nonviolently, but you’ll need to return if you want the special Heavy Weapon.

Ramhead Hammer Location : Found in Andrew Ramhead’s Camp to the east of the village of Raborsch , in the Kuttenberg Region.

: Found in to the east of the village of , in the Kuttenberg Region. Andrew is the leader of the camp. You can either kill him and collect the Ramhead Hammer off his body — it may also be on the ground — or check the locked chest in the cottage at the camp.

If Andrew isn’t carrying the Ramhead Hammer, make sure to check that chest. You can take the keys off his body or wait until night and sneak into the camp to take the hammer from his sleeping chest. If he is carrying the hammer into a fight, you’ll need to search the ground thoroughly to find it.

The Ramhead Hammer has the highest blunt damage (154) in the game and requires 22 Strength / 11 Agility to wield properly. It’s a monster of a weapon that’s extremely good against armored opponents.

How To Get The Raven’s Beak

The Raven’s Beak is a simpler weapon that’s much easier to find — and it’s also almost as good as the Ramhead Hammer. The Raven’s Beak also has a blunt end and a sharp end for dealing both blunt and piercing damage, making it very useful when a sword doesn’t cut it.

Raven’s Beak Location : A Raven’s Beak can be purchased from Blacksmith Zdimir in Grund , a village to the northwest of Kuttenberg on the second region map.

: A Raven’s Beak can be purchased from in , a village to the northwest of Kuttenberg on the second region map. He sells the Raven’s Beak for 544 Groschen.

The Raven’s Beak is a much more common weapon and can be found in multiple bandit camps or carried randomly by enemies. Search chests and defeated enemies and you’re bound to find one eventually. But if you want a guaranteed location then Grund is a good place to start.

Grund is the same village where you’ll begin the side-quest ‘The Thunderstone‘ — so you can get a weapon that’s almost as good as the Ramhead Hammer without all the effort. Sell armor from soldiers or bandits you’ve defeated, no traders will have enough Groschen for them anyway, and trade yourself a Raven’s Beak.

And that covers the best (and not-quite best) Heavy Weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. These big weapons are perfect when sword finesse isn’t enough. Use your raw strength and agility to smash enemies easily. No fancy sword fighting moves required.