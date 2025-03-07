Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get The Best Short Sword

The Sword of Sir Valentine is the most powerful short sword you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — and there’s only one way to get it. This secret sword can only be crafted by Henry at a blacksmithing station, and only after he gets the blueprint sketch. The recipe unlocks during ‘The Reliquary‘ task found north of Kuttenberg, and that’s actually the only way to get this sword. You won’t be able to buy it anywhere, but you can make as many copies as you need. Learn how to craft this totally unique blade in the guide below.

Best Short Sword Guide

The most powerful short sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the Sword of Sir Valentine — a unique weapon that can only be crafted. The recipe is only available if Henry progresses a task located in the Kuttenberg region called ‘The Reliquary‘ — and you’ll need to craft the weapon yourself. Here’s how it works. –

Task Location: To begin ‘The Reliquary‘ go to the field north of Sedletz Monastery. Northwest of the gravedigger’s shack, there’s a small camp overlooking the field. Talk to the Humble Knight NPC and he’ll request the Sword of Sir Valentine — he just wants to look at it.

‘The Reliquary’ Task

Agree to help and the task will begin. To retrieve the Sword of Sir Valentine, go to the Sedletz Monastery Cemetery and reach the large building in the center. If you completed the quest ‘Thou Art But Dust‘ then the floorboards in the middle of the bone-filled crypt will be shattered, allowing you to drop into the underground. If you haven’t explored this area yet, talk to Brother Morticius to complete his quest.

Down in the crypt, you’ll find Sir Valentine’s sarcophagus in a large room — it’s the biggest stone slab of them all. Open it to learn that the sword is missing and isn’t actually located here. You’ll get a quest step to search the area for the sword — you won’t find it. Instead, examine the top of the stone sarcophagus to unlock the Sword of Sir Valentine recipe.

Crafting The Sword of Sir Valentine

Now that you have the recipe, you can begin crafting it. You can craft the sword at any Blacksmith station and acquire all the ingredients required in Kuttenberg.

Sword of Sir Valentine Sword Materials :

: x1 Copper

x1 Cow Skin

x1 Coin Sword Pommel

x1 Frankfurt Steel

x1 Scrap Metal

x1 Straight Sword Guard

The Copper, Cow Skin, Frankfurt Steel and Scrap Metal can be purchased from any Armorer in Kuttenberg. Look in the materials section. The Coin Sword Pommel and Straight Sword Guard can be bought from any Weaponsmith.

Go to a Smithy to craft the sword. At this point, you can craft the sword and complete the quest by talking to the Humble Knight. It will turn out that the Humble Knight is actually a fraud — he’ll try to kill you, or you can talk to him to take the sword and give you a reward. Even if you give him the sword with a Speech Check, I recommend attacking and taking the sword back off the Humble Knight.

If you do give the Sword of Sir Valentine to the Humble Knight, you can still craft it again yourself at any smithy using the recipe. You can also improve the sword greatly with the right perks.

How To Make The Sword of Sir Valentine Better

The Sword of Sir Valentine is already a valuable sword, but with the right Blacksmithing perks you can make the sword much better.

Razor-Sharp Perk : Grind the weapon yourself on a Sharpening Wheel for a +10% damage bonus.

: Grind the weapon yourself on a Sharpening Wheel for a +10% damage bonus. Martin’s Secret Perk: Forge Fourth (Highest) quality weapons. If you forge perfectly when blacksmithing, you’ll earn the best quality and improve all stats of the sword.

Craft the sword yourself and don’t make the sword worse — you’ll need to hammer well, at the right temperature and avoid overheating the sword. If you’re practicing the blacksmithing mini-game you can make the best quality Sword of Sir Valentine, making it an even better weapon for Henry. Take any other one-handed weapon perks to deal more damage.