Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get The Best Longsword

The best Longsword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes into Henry’s possession about halfway through the main story — but there’s one other sword that’s almost as good without requiring the same amount of work. Here we’ll explain how to get the two best Longswords in the game. One requires forging, and another you’ll just need to be very good at sword fighting.

How To Get Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword

The Reforged version of the quest item Radzig Kobyla’s Sword is available after collecting the sword itself — you’ll need to progress the main story and complete the ‘Storm‘ quest. At the end of this quest, you’ll recover your father’s sword. This is a quest item, so Henry can’t remove it from his inventory once he acquires it. You’ll always carry it.

But the sword isn’t as good as it could be. To make it into the best longsword in the game, you’ll need to reforge it at a blacksmith station. This can be done at any point in the Kuttenberg region, and the recipe is already, automatically unlocked — you don’t need to do anything to find the Reforged Sword recipe.

Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword

Complete the main quest ‘Storm’ to acquire Radzig Kobyla’s Sword. –This unlocks the Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword recipe at the blacksmith.

Use any Blacksmith station and select Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword .

. You’ll need the Radzig Kobyla’s Sword — which you’ll always have, and three Toledo Steel materials.

— which you’ll always have, and three materials. Toledo Steel can be purchased from any Weaponsmith trader in Kuttenberg. Look in the Materials tab of their vendor inventory.

Simply buy the Toledo Steel you need — it will cost about 98 Groschen to buy the materials. The sword has the best damage and defense stats in the game for Longswords. Don’t forget that the Radzig Kobyla’s Sword is stuck in Henry’s inventory, so you might as well use it. While this is a superior sword, there’s another that’s almost as good.

How To Get Master Menhart’s Longsword

Master Menhart’s Longsword is one of the best longswords in the game — the weapon stat requirements are slightly lower than the Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword, so you can earn your buffs earlier for wielding the weapon with higher stats. The sword is a reward for helping Master Menhart. You’ll need to complete his lengthy side-quest to earn it.

Master Menhart’s Longsword

Go to Kuttenberg and talk to Master Menhart north of Butcher Street. He’ll only duel you if you’re fully healed. Talk to him and offer to duel — this begins the quest. You’ll want to help Menhart for every step.

Help Menhart steal the Guild Sword and challenge the guild to a tournament. Help Menhart win the Tournament and defeat all opponents.

Return to Menhart after a few days have passed and he’s taken over the fighting brotherhood guildhall.

For helping Menhart, you’ll earn his longsword. This is a long side-quest and requires a high level of sword fighting skill. You’ll find these battles much easier if you’ve unlocked the Master Strike ability.

Those are the two best Longswords in the game. The Dueling Longsword is the best generic longsword, and benefits from the Martin’s Secret perk if you craft it at any blacksmithing station. These can also be purchased in Kuttenberg, so if you’re willing to spend some Groschen, the Dueling Longsword is another amazing weapon to keep in your inventory.