Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Solve ‘X Marks The Spot’ | Quest Guide

There's never enough treasure to go around in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For the task 'X Marks The Spot' you're given a treasure map and told to follow it. Like all treasure maps, if you haven't revealed enough of the map, it isn't going to be clear to you — and all the scribbles on the map don't help either. If you need help reaching the X in X Marks The Spot then check out the full guide below.

X Marks The Spot | Treasure Location

Go to the town of Pschitoky to the west of Kuttenberg. Talk to Hired Hand Krizhan near the large construction area and he’ll tell you about a treasure chest he found while digging — for a price, you can purchase the treasure map. It’ll cost 100 Groschen.

Agree to buy the map and you’ll begin the side-quest ‘X Marks The Spot‘ — open your inventory and read Krizhan’s Treasure Map for a clue where to look next. The map shows a location north of Kuttenberg — and northwest of the vineyard. The ‘x’ shows a mine entrance with a small camp outside.

To find the treasure, go to the Enemy Camp marker shown on the map here. There’s a small camp with four bandits outside the mineshaft. Fight them all or wait until night to sneak past — or kill them in their sleep.

Inside the mineshaft, you’ll find the Bandit Leader digging. Take him in standard combat (or sneak up behind him and stealth kill him) to loot his body. He’s carrying valuable plate armor and a Bandit’s Treasure Map. Collect the map to learn it’s exactly the same as the one you purchased earlier.

NOTE: To get a bigger reward out of this quest, make sure to loot as many of the bandits as possible. Take the keys from the body and loot the chest in the camp. The Bandit Leader is wearing very valuable plate armor, so grab it and transfer to your horse to sell later.

Return to the town of Pschitoky and talk to Krizhan. If you successfully threaten him, you’ll get your Groschen back. Or you can beat him up (or kill him) and take the money back. Either way, the treasure map was totally fake and he’s been selling copies.