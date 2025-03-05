Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Find Goatskin’s Hideout

The trickiest quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 don’t give you the guidance you need. Instead of telling you exactly what to do or where to go, they’ll give vague instructions that make progressing surprisingly difficult — and the ‘Master Schindel’s Toys‘ task left us scratching our heads more than once. First, you’ll be told to find the Kuttenberg Gallows, which aren’t-so-easy to find in a giant city without street names. Next, you’ll be given a map of the maze-like underground without any guidance. If you’re lost in the tunnels and need help completing this quest, here’s what you need to know.

Master Schindel’s Toys | Task Guide

During the main quest ‘Into The Underworld‘ you’ll learn about a scholar that Goatskin robbed — the tavern will request you find the lost items and begin the ‘Master Schindel’s Toys‘ task. You can go talk to Johann Schindel while progressing the main quests in Kuttenberg.

You’ll learn that Goatskin stole some items from the scholar — but getting them back isn’t easy. You’ll need to find a map, then follow the map to the destination.

To find the hideout, we’ll first need to find the map. The map is located on a dead body on the Kuttenberg Gallows outside the city. Finding this is tricky if you haven’t fully explored all of Kuttenberg. We’ll start with finding the map, then explain exactly how to reach the hideout.

Getting The Map of the Underground

The gallows are located here on the map.

The gallows are located on a plot of land outside the southeast gate of Kuttenberg. This is the gate near the Gunmaker and the Thieves’ Guild tavern. Leave through this gate, then take the road north.

On the map, there’s a circle of roads around a tall gallows structure. Enter the gallows through the door and take the stairs up. Rob the dead body when no one is looking to get the map.

Opening the map, you’ll see the full underground and a symbol that looks like a goat. The goat symbol is where you’ll find Goatskin’s Hideout. Having the map and the location makes finding it easier, but not that easy. You’ve still got to track it down yourself.

How To Find Goatskin’s Hideout

Look for the goat symbol.

The underground of Kuttenberg is very confusing and difficult to access. Most entrances are in the locked basements of different storefronts and establishments. The underground is also a confusing maze. Even if you know exactly where to go, getting to Goatskin’s hideout is tricky. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get there.

Find the entrance here. Start from this burnt shack and follow the instructions below.

Path To Goatskin’s Hideout :

: Go to the northeast section of the city, just south of the Jewish Quarter. There’s a burned-down shack at the map location with stairs that lead into the underground.

-Enter the underground by climbing the two ladders, then follow these instructions exactly.

-From the bottom of the ladders, you’ll have two directions. Left and right — go left. Right leads to a dead end immediately.

-Follow the left path until you reach a fork that goes left and right. Go left again, you’ll reach a short ladder. Climb down and find a section of the underground with a wooden structure.

-Enter the wooden tunnel and take the first left. This leads to a dead-end with a barrel in the rocks. Loot it to get the quest items you need.

And that’s it! Return the way we came and give the important items back to Master Schindel. As a reward, you’ll earn a riddle that leads to more underground entrances and treasures — if you can figure it out.