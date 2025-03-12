Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find Dragon Bones

There be dragons here. In the side-quest Dragon’s Lair in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 you’ll be on the run to collect rare dragon bones before your enemies — the church wants to destroy the bones, while others want the bones for alchemy. And getting the bones first is actually a lot more difficult than it sounds. This is a side-quest with a tight time limit that the game doesn’t even tell you is a race-against-the-clock. If you want to find the dragon bones and get the best possible ending, here’s where to find the bones.

Dragon’s Lair | Side-Quest Guide

Found in the village of Bylany located southwest of Kuttenberg and southeast of Miskatitz, you’ll find a Monk Slava. Talk to him to learn about dragon bones — the rumors are scaring the villagers, so he wants you to talk to the Abbot. Travel to find the Abbot in Kuttenberg, and you’ll be sent back to Bylany to deliver another letter.

The real quest begins when you arrive back in Bylany and talk to Monk Slava. He’ll offer to help find and destroy the bones for the Abbot, but a strange group of armed men will appear. The Alchemist named Leopold wants to find the bones, and he sends armed thugs to beat up Henry for trying to intervene.

This leads to a fist fight against the two thugs. They’re armored, so a fist fight can be difficult. You can either fist fight them or pull out your sword. Defeat the soldiers and Leopold will escape — talk to Monk Slava again to learn that a local woodcutter found the bones. You’ll find the Woodcutter at the Tavern during the day. Pass a Speech Check (or pay him 200 Groschen) to learn the location of the dragon bones.

How To Find The Dragon Bones

The Dragon Bones are located here on the map.

After talking to the Woodcutter Vashek, you’ll learn the general location of the dragon bones. He’ll give a detailed description of where to look — here are his words, summarized.

Woodcutter Vashek’s Instructions

Follow the path from the Woodcutters’ Camp toward Rabstein.

Reached a stream, then went upstream to a big boulder toward Mesoles.

Go to the clearing with a tree stump with mushrooms.

Toward Mesoles toward a collapsed hunting hide, then uphill toward rocks.

Follow rocks toward an open space with sand.

This is the part where the quest gets tricky. To find the Dragon Bones, you’ll need to follow his vague instructions. At this point in the quest, you’ll get a starting point — the Woodcutters’ Camp — the rest of the way is left ambiguous. You’ll need to find the way yourself, and you have a limited amount of time to reach the bones before your enemies. You can follow the steps or skip directly to the Dragon Bone location shown below.

The area to search is huge, so we don’t blame you for skipping straight to the map location. Here’s how we did it.

Path To The Dragon Bones

From the Woodcutters’ Camp, go southwest on the same road until the path passes through a stream.

Go right where the stream bisects the path, then follow the stream west. The stream splits in two paths very quickly — so follow the right-hand stream.

You’ll know you’re going the right way if you encounter a bandit camp with five heavily armed soldiers. You can fight them or run past them.

Keep following the stream west until you reach a Boar Hunting Spot. Continue to follow the dry stream path west — you’ll pass a second Boar Hunting Spot.

Keep going up the path to a clearing with very white rocks. Once you reach the rock wall that’s very white, the quest will progress, and Henry will mention you’ve found the location.

NOTE: After encountering Leopold, you must IMMEDIATELY travel to the Dragon Bones location. If you don’t, you’ll lose the bones and they’ll be taken before you can get there.

If you arrive early and get the bones, Leopold and his men will reappear. You can offer to give him the bones or threaten him with a [Hard] difficulty speech check. If you get the bones first, you’ll get the Huge Dragon Bone, Strange Dragon Bone and Dragon Claw. You may need to fight Leopold and his men to keep the bones.

Return to Monk Slava in Bylany to figure out what to do with the bones. You can hand over all the bones or pass a [Hard] Charisma check and lie. If you pass this check, you’ll only give away the Huge Dragon Bone if you succeed at the Speech Check. You’ll now have the Strange Dragon Bone and the Dragon Claw in your inventory.

What can you do with these bones? We have no idea. You can’t craft anything with them, and nobody really wants to purchase them. You can keep them in your inventory as a trophy! If we learn what exactly you can do with the Dragon Bones, we’ll update this guide.