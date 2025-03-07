Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Steal Everything In ‘All’s Fair’ | Quest Guide

Down south in the region of Kuttenberg, you’ll find the sleepy village of Wysoka — and someone wants you to go on a crime spree. For this side-quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 you’ll need to take something from everyone in town, and each residence has a mini-puzzle to solve to get the loot you need. Sometimes your treasure is stolen by magpies or baked in a cake. Here’s how to complete every step of the ‘All’s Fair…‘ side-quest.

‘All’s Fair…’ Quest Guide

In the village of Wysoka, the Hired Hand Pavel needs your help wooing his beloved. To do this, he’ll ask you to steal specific items from everyone in town. Each person has a different item to steal from and they’re not all so easy to find. After talking to Pavel, the side-quest ‘All’s Fair…‘ will begin. He’ll also give you a key to Vejmola the Cobbler’s house, making breaking in a lot easier. You’ll need some slight thievery skills to fully complete this quest. Here’s how to get each item from the list.

Vejmola The Cobbler | Shoes & Medal

The Vejmola Residence is in the southwest of town, and it’s where Pavel is working. You can talk to the brother in the front yard to learn more about the lost medal.

The Lost Medal is located in this nest, in the tree across the street from the Vejmola home.

Lost Medal Location: Go to the Bohushka Residence across the street from Vejmola’s — listen for a tittering sound in the large tree in their yard. There’s a big nest in one of the lower branches. Throw a rock (crouch) or shoot an arrow to knock the nest down. Search it to collect Vejmola’s Medallion.

The shoes are easier to find. While you can wait until night, you can also easily collect them during the day. You’re free to enter and explore the Vejmola Residence home — it doesn’t count as a restricted area during the day.

Found near the door as you enter the bedroom.

Shoes Location: Enter the Vejmola Residence and go right into the bedroom. There’s a locked chest near the door and a pair of Fine Shoes to the right. Steal the Fine Shoes of Cobbler Vejmola while no one is looking or return at night when the family is sleeping. Pavel gave you a key for easy entry.

Bohushka The Cook | Ring

The ring is in the Bohushka Residence, across the street from the Vejmola’s. It’s the large plot in the southeast of town. The ring itself is located in the main cottage of the orchard.

You’ll need to eat some pastry to get the ring. It doesn’t count as stealing!

Ring Location: Go to the main Bohushka home near the entrance gate. Bohushka will talk to herself about dropping the ring in the “dough” — she’s accidentally baked the ring into a pie. -In the bedroom, you’ll find many small round pastries. Take them all from the back-left shelf in the bedroom / kitchen and eat them.

After eating one, you’ll get the Silver Cake Ring in your inventory.

Ursula’s Mother | Rosary

Ursula’s house is just north of Bohushka’s. Go north to the home to find Ursula and Ursula’s Ma wandering near the main residence.

Pickpocket Ursula’s Mother while she prays in the graveyard during the day.

Rosary Location : Ursula’s Mother is carrying the Gemstone Rosary on her during the day. You can choose to rob her during the day or wait until night. Ursula’s Mother goes to the Church Cemetery during the day to pray. This is the best moment during the day to attempt a robbery.

: Ursula’s Mother is carrying the on her during the day. You can choose to rob her during the day or wait until night. Ursula’s Mother goes to the Church Cemetery during the day to pray. This is the best moment during the day to attempt a robbery. Robbery is also much easier at night while the target is sleeping.

You can also perform a Nonlethal Takedown on Ursula’s Mother in the graveyard. It’s a totally secluded area.

The Gemstone Rosary is located in her front pocket, so you’ll need to reach the bottom of the robbery wheel. You can also rob the keys off her and wait until night. At night, she stores the Rosary in her family chest.

Father Anthony | Book

Father Antony’s rectory is located in the northwest of town. It’s the closest home to the church. Stealing the book is very simple during the day and requires no thievery skills.

Found on the writing desk. This is the easiest item to steal.

Book: Enter Father Antony’s home through the front door and go to the writing room to the left. In the back corner, there’s a writing desk with a book next to it. Take the book titled Wysoka Priest’s alchemy book to get the last item.

Take everything you’ve stolen back to Pavel. Talk to Ursula first to learn more about Pavel — and you’ll get a special dialogue option.

If you learn that truth — that Pavel is going to take everything you stole and use them to get a better life — you’ll gain a new option. You can choose to give 1,000 Groschen to Pavel so he can become an apprentice without becoming a thief and losing Ursula.

If you give Pavel the money, he’ll train you in Strength and advise you to talk to Father Anthony to return the items you stole. Talk to Anthony to return all the items and greatly increase your reputation in town.