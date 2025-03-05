Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Solve The ‘Vino Veritas’ Side-Quest

If you explore Kuttenberg’s Vintner Street in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and talk wine with a local proprietor, you’ll eventually discover the side-quest Vino Veritas. For this quest, you’ll need to go to the monastery vineyard north of Kuttenberg and discover the secrets of the wine. To solve the quest, you can either break in using stealth — which is surprisingly difficult, the vineyard has Very Hard locks for many of the doors — or you can get a job and prove your worth. Lets talk about

Under The Straw Hat Quest Guide

During the side-quest In Vino Veritas, you’ll explore a monastery vineyard to discover the secret. Talk to a recruiter and you’ll be able to work for the vineyard to get closer to the secrets — talk to Administrator Jerome and you’ll be able to freely explore the main vineyard grounds.

This begins the task ‘Under the Straw Hat‘ — to complete this quest, you’ll need to do a good job. Your workday lasts until the city bell rings. You have limited time for this quest, and if you do a bad job, you’ll be fired and fail. You’ll need to sprint around the vineyard, collecting sacks of waste to dump at the disposal site.

There are five sack locations. These sacks respawn as the day progresses. To find all the sack spawning areas, follow the steps below.

Sack #1 : From the vineyard entrance, go left. Past the horse stable, near a doorway in the outer wall, there’s a sack.

: From the vineyard entrance, go left. Past the horse stable, near a doorway in the outer wall, there’s a sack. Sack #2 : From the previous sack, follow the path out from the outer wall and continue west. You’ll run into another sack.

: From the previous sack, follow the path out from the outer wall and continue west. You’ll run into another sack. Sack #3 : From the covered area in the middle of the vineyard, before going up the hill with the stone wall, go left (west) and follow the road to find another sack.

: From the covered area in the middle of the vineyard, before going up the hill with the stone wall, go left (west) and follow the road to find another sack. Sack #4 : Go up the hill path to the upper level and follow the right right (east). There is one sack on the back wall of the two-story main structure.

: Go up the hill path to the upper level and follow the right right (east). There is one sack on the back wall of the two-story main structure. Sack #5: Follow the same road east from the previous sack to find the fifth.

Revisit these locations while collecting Thistle and other weeds. Get as many as you can before the day is over and you’ll be rewarded for a day’s work. Talk to Administrator Jerome again to collect — if you do a very good job, you’ll be able to access the seedlings and the secret of the monastery wine.

Finding The Secret & Seeds

To find the secret of the Monastery Wine and collect x5 seeds, you’ll need to do an exemplary job. If you collect 10+ sacks and lots of weeds on your day — which you can do even after the last bell, just wait and do more work before collecting your wage — you’ll be sent to the cellar.

Getting The Seedlings : Now you can freely enter the central building of the cellar. Before going to the cellar, go through the kitchen and enter the locked backyard of the vineyard.

: Now you can freely enter the central building of the cellar. Before going to the cellar, go through the kitchen and enter the locked backyard of the vineyard. Go around the corner to the right to find a small plot of land with Wine Seedlings. Collect five to complete this step of the side-quest.

This is considered a Trespassing Area, so save before entering and stay low. Usually there are no guards back here, so you can safely enter and exit without being caught.

Find the Secret: Now, go through the kitchen to collect a bottle of wine for Administrator Jerome. The cellar door will be locked — if you did a good job during the ‘Under A Straw Hat‘ task, you’ll gain a key and be able to freely enter. Go inside and Rob the crate in the back-right. Collect the Sulfur Wicks to discover the secret of the wine.

NOTE: In the cellar, you’ll also find x10 Savior Schnapps in the large barrel. Take them before leaving.

Grab a bottle of Wine from the barrel with the Savior Schnapps. Bring it to Administrator Jerome, then sleep in the shack until morning. Return to Casper at the tavern to complete the quest and earn your reward — you can also break into the Vineyard at night or rob the keys off Administrator Jerome at any time.

Bring both items to Casper to earn x950 Groschen. This will complete both the task and the side-quest — but you can still return to the Vineyard to work another full day if you ever need a little money.