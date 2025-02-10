The Sims 1 Legacy Collection: All Included Expansion Packs

The Sims turns 25 this year and to celebrate, the developers are winding back the clock with The Sims Legacy Collection. This has brought The Sims 1 and its accompanying expansion packs to platforms that support Windows 10 and 11. Whether it’s your first time with The Sims 1 or you missed out on some DLC content back in the day, the Legacy Collection has it all.

In the original The Sims that launched in the year 2000, there were seven expansion packs released over the course of the game’s lifecycle. All of those DLCs are included in the Legacy Collection.

More The Sims Legacy Collection guides

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection: Cheat Codes for Money, Pets, More | The Sims 1 Legacy Collection: Cheat Codes for Money, Building, More |

The Sims 1 Legacy Collection expansion packs

Here are all the expansions that are included in The Sims Legacy Collection, including an overview of what they involve.

The Sims Livin’ Large

The Sims Livin’ Large DLC was the first expansion pack the original game ever received. Highlights from this expansion are the introduction of enchanting objects such as potion making and a crystal ball, additional NPCs including a Genie and the iconic Grim Reaper, and more careers.

The Sims House Party

This expansion pack allowed players to officially host a House Party with themed objects such as a dance floor, drink fountain, and DJ Booth. Pairing this with updated building themes and an expansion to the music selection opened up a fresh layer of customization. NPCs making their debut here are Entertainers, Drew Carey, Mime, Green Beard the Ghost, Caterers, and Party Crashers.

The Sims Hot Date

When the Hot Date pack first released, it introduced players to a new downtown area where dates take place over dinner, there’s areas to purchase gifts for dates, or the option to just hang around the strip in hopes of meeting the one. Sims can travel by taxi to the downtown zone alone, or with a date.

The Sims Vacation

The Sims Vacation continued to broaden the world of The Sims by allowing players to rest and recharge on Vacation Island. The Sims: Vacation marked the first expansion pack in the franchise that let Sims stay at another lot other than the one they call home.

The Sims Unleashed

Welcome a furry friend to your family, along with related items, NPCs, and earn skills as pets are trained.

The Sims Superstar

Follow your character’s rise to fame with supermodel, actor, and singer careers that feature in this pack. Those in studio town won’t go unnoticed, including various NPCs who hang around in high-profile spaces.

The Sims Makin’ Magic

Makin’ Magic was the final expansion launched in the original The Sims game. Cast spells and visit a carnival-themed location, while an extra 175 items help implement a new level of supernatural gameplay.