The Sims 1 Legacy Collection: Cheat Codes for Money, Building, More

To celebrate The Sims 25th birthday, the original The Sims has been brought to Windows 10 and 11 supported devices. The re-release includes a variety of expansion packs and updates to make the classic game compatible with modern technology. Just like the good old days, The Sims 1 Legacy Collection allows players to use cheat codes. Typically, cheats act as shortcuts or allow you to speed up various aspects of progression. In this guide, expect to find a full list of cheats you can use to enhance your playthrough.

In order to type in your cheats, hit Ctrl+Shift+C on your keyboard to open the text command bar that will appear towards the top left corner of your screen. Here, you can type in your codes and hit enter to reap the rewards of what each cheat has to offer.

The Sims Legacy Collection cheats

Here are all the cheat codes that you can use while playing the remastered version of The Sims 1, not the original game:

Bubble_tweak (big number) – Move the thought bubble placement above a Sim's head.

Genable objects on/off – Genable objects become visible or invisible

Genable terrain on/off – Terrain becomes visible or invisible

Genable walls on/off – Walls become visible or invisible

Genable floors on/off – Floors become visible or invisible

Genable people on/off – Sims become visible or invisible

Genable default – All genable objects are returned to default

rosebud – 1,000 Simoleons

rosebud;!;!;!;! – 5,000 Simoleons

rosebud;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;! – 10,000 Simoleons

Sim_speed -1000 to 1000 – Sets speed of the game

Sweep on/off – Ticks enabled or disabled

Tile_info on/off – Tile information is displayed or hidden

sim_log begin/end – Starts or finishes sim logging

set_hour (1-24) – Adjusts the time of day

History – Saves family history file (find under FamilyHistory.txt)

Autonomy (1-100) – Sets a Sim's free thinking level

draw_routes on/off – Path will be shown for selected Sim

rotation (number between 0-3) – Rotates the camera

route_balloons off – Routing debug balloons enabled or disabled

map_edit on/off – Map editor is enabled or disabled

move_objects – Move any object freely in Build/Buy mode

draw_floorable on/off – Floorable grid on or off

Interests – Shows the interests for currently selected Sim

draw_all_frames on/off – Draw all animation frames enabled or disabled

prepare_lot – Repair or check fundamental lot objects

To repeat the last cheat you entered, type “!” and it will automatically reload the last cheat you used. You can also use a semicolon to enter multiple cheats at the same time, rather than inputting them individually. It is possible to type “rosebud; history” and both of the cheats will activate, for example.

The Sims 1 Legacy Collection cheat codes can be used as and when you please. There are no limits on how often you can input your codes, so if you want to line your pockets with Simoleons or play around with the same command, the choice is all yours.