The Sims 2 Legacy Collection: Cheat Codes for Money, Pets, More

As The Sims celebrates its 25th birthday, fans are taken back to the beginning of the franchise with the launch of The Sims Legacy Collection. The first instalment of The Sims has been remastered, as well as The Sims 2 and the Legacy Collection has a whole host of cheat codes you can use as you guide your characters through the game of life.

To type in your cheats, hit Ctrl+Shift+C on your keyboard to open the text command bar that will appear towards the top left corner of your screen. Here, you can type in your codes and hit enter to activate them.

Here are all the cheat codes that are working in The Sims 2 remake, not the original version:

kaching – 1,000 Simoleons

1,000 Simoleons motherlode – 50,000 Simoleons

50,000 Simoleons AddneighbortoFamilycheat [on / off] – Add an NPC to the current Household by using Shift and clicking on them

Add an NPC to the current Household by using Shift and clicking on them AgeSimsCheat [on / off] – Set the age group of a Sim when you click on them

Set the age group of a Sim when you click on them Aging [on / off] – Enables or disables aging

Enables or disables aging aspirationLevel [0-5] – Set a Sim’s Aspiration satisfaction level

Set a Sim’s Aspiration satisfaction level aspirationPoints [number] – Add a specific number of Aspiration points to a Sim

– Add a specific number of Aspiration points to a Sim bugJarTimeDecay [on / off] – Bugs in the bug jar become immortal

Bugs in the bug jar become immortal <meta /> boolProp allobjectlightson [true / false] – Permanent lighting for certain objects

– Permanent lighting for certain objects boolProp carsCompact [true / false] – Open car details in the neighborhood

– Open car details in the neighborhood boolProp controlpets [on / off] – Control Pets

– Control Pets boolprop disablePuppyKittenAging [true / false] – Set aging for puppies and kittens

– Set aging for puppies and kittens boolProp petactioncancel [true / false] – Cancel actions in a pet’s queue

– Cancel actions in a pet’s queue boolProp petsfreewill [true / false] – Enables free will for pets

boolProp enablePostProcessing [true / false] – Activate film making cheats

– Activate film making cheats bloom [red / green / blue] [0-225] – Changes brightness and color during film making

– Changes brightness and color during film making Stretchskeleton [number] – Change a Sim’s height during film making

– Change a Sim’s height during film making Slowmotion [0-8] – Enable and change the level of slow motion during film making

– Enable and change the level of slow motion during film making boolProp guob [true / false] – Toggles shadows on indoor objects

– Toggles shadows on indoor objects boolProp simshadows [true / false] – Toggles shadows

– Toggles shadows boolProp showcatalogueflags [true / false] – Items in Build/Buy modes show which packs they belong to

– Items in Build/Buy modes show which packs they belong to boolProp snapObjectsToGrid [ true / false] – More freedom when placing objects

– More freedom when placing objects changeLotClassification [low / middle / high] – Change the class of a lot

– Change the class of a lot clearLotClassValue – Clears the lot class value

– Clears the lot class value deleteAllAwnings – Deletes all Awnings on a lot in Build mode

– Deletes all Awnings on a lot in Build mode deleteAllFences – Deletes all fences on a lot in Build mode

– Deletes all fences on a lot in Build mode deleteAllHalfWalls – Deletes all half walls on a lot in Build mode

– Deletes all half walls on a lot in Build mode Individualroofslopeangle [15-75] – Adjusts the angle of a roof on a lot in Build mode

– Adjusts the angle of a roof on a lot in Build mode deleteAllObjects [Stairs / Windows / Doors] – Deletes all stairs, windows, or doors on a lot in Build mode

– Deletes all stairs, windows, or doors on a lot in Build mode deleteAllWalls – Deletes all walls on a lot in Build mode

– Deletes all walls on a lot in Build mode deleteAllCharacters – Deletes all your Sims from your neighborhood in Build mode (this action is irreversible)

– Deletes all your Sims from your neighborhood in Build mode (this action is irreversible) faceBlendLimits [ on / off] – Toggles facial bounding limitations

– Toggles facial bounding limitations forcetwins – Sim will give birth to twins

– Sim will give birth to twins Lock_aspiration – Cancels aspiration decay for members of a household

– Cancels aspiration decay for members of a household Maxmotives – Completes the needs of a household

– Completes the needs of a household familyFunds [family name / number] – Set household funds to a number of your choice

– Set household funds to a number of your choice Modifyneighborhoodterrain [on / off] – Change the terrain in the neighborhood screen

– Change the terrain in the neighborhood screen Moveobjects [on / off] – Move all objects in Buy/Build mode

– Move all objects in Buy/Build mode showheadlines [on / off] – Display thoughts above a Sim’s head

– Display thoughts above a Sim’s head Unlockcareerrewards – Unlock all career rewards for a selected Sim

– Unlock all career rewards for a selected Sim Expand – Expands the view of the cheat command box

– Expands the view of the cheat command box Vsync [on / off] – Increase the performance of the game at the cost of graphics

The original The Sims 2 saw the rise of motherlode, the debut of Aspirations, and a more detailed pet system, all of which have been carried over in the Legacy Collection cheat codes.