Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Best Materia Combos & Where To Find Them

Materia is your most important resource in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and now that one of our favorite games of 2024 is available for everyone on PC, we’re circling back to cover the best materia combos in the game. These are the materia you’ll want to unlock and link up ASAP. These combinations are completely busted, and in a game as surprisingly difficult as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we’re okay with a little cheating. Here are four combos you really, really need to try if you’re starting a fresh new game.

Petrify + Magnify [+ Arcane Ward]

Aerith using Quake (Petrify Materia unlock) is an unstoppable combination. Using her Arcane Ward make this one of the best spells in the game because it casts twice. Regular enemies will quickly get decimated, and Quake deals extreme Poise damage. Upgrade to Quakeaga for maximum damage.

Petrify Materia: Sold by Chadley in the Gongaga Region for 40 (& 60) points.

Magnify Materia : Can be found as early as Chapter 1, after leaving the Mako Cave in the Northern Ridge. Cait Sith with also join the party carrying Magnify. Complete the ‘Victim of Circumstance’ side-quest in the Cosmo Region to earn another Magnify.

: Can be found as early as Chapter 1, after leaving the Mako Cave in the Northern Ridge.

Auto Unique Ability + Auto Weapon Ability

This pair is absurdly useful for characters you’re not currently controlling — set it for Tifa or Barret and they’ll automatically use their weapon abilities or unique abilities, and the AI is surprisingly good at using both. Barret will become a powerful tank, while Tifa deals extreme poise damage with her onslaught of attacks.

Auto Unique Ability : Sold by Chadley in the Grasslands Region for 20 points.

: Sold by Chadley in the Grasslands Region for 20 points. Auto Weapon Ability: Sold by Chadley in the Corel Region for 15 points.

ATB Assist + First Strike + Steadfast Block

Equip this trio of materia to any character you want to take direct control with — they’ll become an ATB generator just by guarding. Barret is one of the best, able to tank damage and fire off an endless stream of ATB attacks while charging. This combo is completely broken if you’re assisting often and blocking — perfect for the party’s tank.

ATB Assist : Sold by Chadley in the Nibel Region for 40 points.

: Sold by Chadley in the Nibel Region for 40 points. First Strike : Complete Chadley’s Grasslands Battle Intel: Horror on the Range course in the Combat Simulator to earn two.

: Complete Chadley’s Grasslands course in the Combat Simulator to earn two. Steadfast Block: Complete Chadley’s Combat Training: Synergy course in the Combat Simulator to earn. Also becomes available to buy from vendors after reaching Costa Del Sol.

MP Absorbtion + Fire / Ice & HP Absorbtion

MP Absorb is one of the best materia in the game and becomes incredibly powerful when linked to offensive magic. Any offensive magic materia will work, but Fire / Ice material gives you two sets of elemental materia, giving you more options in a fight. Pair MP Absorb with any offensive spell, then pair HP Absorb with the same spell to get dual effects whenever you cast. You’ll heal HP and MP at the same time. This technique is basically required for hard mode.

MP Absorbtion : Sold by Chadley in the Nibel Region for 40 points.

: Sold by Chadley in the Nibel Region for 40 points. HP Absorbtion : Sold by Chadley in the Corel Region for 15 points.

: Sold by Chadley in the Corel Region for 15 points. Fire / Ice: Sold by Chadley in the Grasslands Region for 10 points.

Those are some of our favorite quick combos — and there are more combos that are incredibly powerful. Let us know your favorite strategies for crushing everything in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.