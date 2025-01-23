Where Does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth End?

Y

Before playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we had a big question — where exactly does it end on the timeline? How far does FF7 Rebirth get in the main story of the original? There’s a lot of story to get through in Final Fantasy 7 on the PS1, and we know there’s only one more chapter left in the FF7 remake saga. So, how much story do we make it through in Rebirth?

After 100+ hours of gameplay, we have the answer. FF7 Rebirth is an extremely long game for how polished and detailed it is, and our favorite part of Rebirth is how much it fleshes out towns and regions we mostly skipped through in the original FF7. There’s a lot to explore in the massive, expanded world of FF7 Rebirth, but we’re not here to tell you how long the game is — we’re going to spoil the ending.

There will be MASSIVE SPOILERS for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ahead. To make it easier for anyone searching for answers on the PC version, we’ll split the answer up into two sections — SPOILER-FREE and SPOILED explanations. Scroll down for a full explanation.

[SPOILER-FREE] Where Does FF7 Rebirth End?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes players through almost the entire world map of FF7, revisiting regions and villages that were short pitstops in the original game and making them full areas with a variety of side-quests, mini-games and other missions. Each area feels special and unique, and the game only leaves out a few of the final regions that are only available in Disc 2 or the original FF7.

If you want a more specific answer, here’s where FF7 Rebirth ends.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ends at the Forgotten Capital and the end of Disc 1 from the original FF7.

Yes, Final Fantas7 7 Rebirth only gets us through Disc 1 of Final Fantasy 7 — that means that Final Fantasy Remake Chapter 3 will need to get us through Disc 2 and Disc 3 to complete the story. It seems like there’s a lot left, but the number of CGI cutscenes in Disc 2 and Disc 3 make the game more lopsided than it seems — most of the story is in Disc 1, while Disc 2 and especially Disc 3 are much, much shorter.

So, how does Rebirth really end? Here’s a little more detail. We won’t explain everything (we couldn’t if we wanted to) but we can get into more detail.

[SPOILED] Where Does FF7 Rebirth End?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ends with a totally re-imagined final battle in the Forgotten Capital at the end of Disc 1, including elements from much later in the main story — this is where the real spoilers begin, so beware if you still want to play FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes Cloud and party to the Temple of the Ancients at the end of the story — Shinra soldiers have invaded the temple. The Temple is greatly expanded and serves as the final dungeon of FF7 Rebirth.

at the end of the story — Shinra soldiers have invaded the temple. The Temple is greatly expanded and serves as the of FF7 Rebirth. After collecting the Black Materia and empowering Sephiroth, the party travels to the Forgotten Capital after Cloud is (briefly) controlled by Sephiroth.

and empowering Sephiroth, the party travels to the after Cloud is (briefly) controlled by Sephiroth. At the Forgotten Capital , the whispers are invading (signifying that something is changing in the timeline) and Sephiroth appears in multiple forms. You’ll have to battle Bizarro Sephiroth as the final boss.

, the whispers are invading (signifying that something is changing in the timeline) and Sephiroth appears in multiple forms. You’ll have to battle as the final boss. After defeating Bizarro Sephiroth you’ll be forced to fight Sephiroth with Cloud and Aerith — the pair defeat the alternate Sephiroth, but the timeline doesn’t change. Aerith is still killed at the end.

While the timeline is kept the same, the actual story is very different — Aerith’s presence is strongly implied to remain ever after her death, with a strange sequence in the Slums with Aerith and Cloud pointing at a totally different reality. Aerith may be dead in one form but seems to remain in another — she’ll surely change how events play out in Chapter 3, where the story may change in a much bigger way. Up until this point, FF7 Rebirth largely remains the same, only changing in small ways to add more action to previous sections of the map that weren’t quite as interesting.

And that’s where Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ends. We’re left with a lot of questions — like how the developers can squeeze the rest of the FF7 into one more game. We’re still excited to see more. Here’s hoping we get the actual ending in one more game.