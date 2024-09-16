Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Won’t “Betray Fans of the Original”

According to Yoshinori Kitase, the Director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the upcoming final chapter will make fans of the original 1997 title very happy. In a new interview with Anime News Network, Kitase explained that while there will be some changes in line with other alterations made to the series, players shouldn’t be worried about the conclusion.

“We do hear a lot of players’ different conjectures, saying, ‘Oh, how much will this story change from the original?’ And I do want to comment that I don’t think that’s how it will be,” Kitase said. “We’ve always kept the original in mind, and I don’t think it’s going to be a storyline that will betray the fans of the original.”

Earlier this month, Director Naoki Hamaguchi reassured fans that the popular Queen’s Blood card game would return in Part 3. The minigame has become a massive hit with players, similar to The Witcher 3‘s Gwent.

“But also, at the same time, [it’s] been 27 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy 7,” Kitase continued. “There are these things that we feel we can only do now in the remake project that can bring a new happiness, a new sort of feeling of satisfaction to the players playing this game now 27 years later. What this will entail exactly is something we hope players will experience soon.”

During an August event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Hamaguchi made the bold claim that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will go down in history as one of the greatest video games ever made.

“The development team is hard at work as we speak, and we’re going to make the game something that even beats any expectations that you have towards the game,” the director said. “I’m absolutely confident that the third game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series will be one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games, once again.”

The second part of the Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, was released on February 29 for the PlayStation 5. While it’s unclear when the final game will hit shelves, Kitase claims that the team is eyeing a 2027 release. Series composer Nobuo Uematsu will return to compose a new main theme for the title.