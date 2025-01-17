Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Celebratory Chocobo Steam Deck

It’s not every day that you get a Steam Deck-verified game at launch. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one such title. Square Enix is obviously very proud of the fact that their game will launched verified. They’ve even made a special Steam Deck to celebrate and they’ll be giving them away as part of a contest.

As shared by the folks over at Siliconera. Square Enix is producing the special edition Steam Deck styled after Final Fantasy’s Chocobo mascot. There’s no word yet on what format the contest will take. So keep an eye out if you are hoping to grab one.

This fluffy Chocobo Steam Deck will feature a bright yellow exterior and brown embossed leather straps. There’s no telling what kind of thermal performance a fluffy Steam Deck will have. But it’s more than likely that whoever gets one will keep it as a collectable more than anything.

The Final Fantasy YouTube channel shared a video showcasing the Fluffy Steam Deck and the smooth performance of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It appears as though they may also be a custom startup video featuring the call of the Chocobo followed by feathers floating across the screen. After some brief gameplay, the YouTube trailer closes by announcing the game’s release on the 23rd of January and reminds fans that they can save up to 30% by pre-ordering.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards and has been highly anticipated since the game’s reveal in 2022. The release is just around the corner. So there’s no time to waste if you haven’t got a copy ordered already.