Square Enix Touts Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Accolades Ahead of PC Launch

January has already been an interesting month for gaming, and not solely because of a certain console announcement that just dropped. The month is also interesting because a series of key ports are dropping across multiple systems, and one of those drops includes Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC. Whether you get it on Steam or somewhere else, this is your chance to play an incredible RPG that originally was locked to the PS5, which not everyone has. The title was easily one of the best games of 2024, and Square Enix decided to “remind fans of that” by dropping a special post highlighting the games’ award accolades.

Here’s what Square Enix had to say about its title:

“It’s no exaggeration to say that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is critically acclaimed. This epic RPG has achieved more than 110 perfect review scores when it launched on PS5, and has since won multiple awards and featured in numerous ‘best of 2024’ lists. In short it is a very good game!

Now, with the game due to release on PC on January 23, even more players are about to experience the many joys the game has to offer, from the gripping story and exciting combat to the overabundance of high-quality side quests, exploration and more.”

On the site, Square Enix touts that the game has won 40 “Game of the Year” awards, but that’s not entirely accurate. Specifically, the RPG has won 40 awards from various “Game of the Year” ceremonies like The Game Awards, The Golden Joysticks, the Equinox Awards, and so on. The specific awards it got range everywhere from “Game of the Year” to “Best Game Score,” “Best Lead Performer, “Best RPG,” and so on. You can check out the full list on the site.

So, why is Square Enix giving the “full court press” for something like this? The easy answer is that while the game is incredible and deserves every award it gets, it’s well documented that the title isn’t exactly the highest-selling among the RPG franchise. In fact, it hasn’t even sold as much as its predecessor! While Square Enix was willing to say that it ‘was a success’ sales-wise, it’s been hesitant to give out specific numbers for a long time, and even when it did drop numbers, it wasn’t to the level that you would expect.

Thus, the team is undoubtedly hoping that the PC version increases the player base, that way they can expect more players upon the launch of the third entry in the “Remake Saga.”