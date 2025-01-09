Balatro: How To Get (& Use) Lucky Cat

Lucky Cat is one of the best Joker Cards you might not even know exists in Balatro. This favorable kitty cat card gains a multiplier whenever a Lucky Card activates — and if you’re playing, you can really get luck on your side for big bonuses. The Lucky Cat doesn’t appear in a normal deck unless you’ve applied a Lucky Enhancement on your cards, so you’ll want to keep a lookout. The right build can make Lucky Cat a winning deck. Here’s how to get it, and how to use it.

What Is Lucky Cat?

Lucky Cat is an uncommon Joker Card with a very good effect.

Lucky Cat: This Joker gains x0.25 Mult every time a Lucky card successfully triggers.

If you build your deck around cards with the Lucky Enhancement, you’ll be able to rapidly build a multiplier and crush high ante blinds in a single hand. The multiplier is a permanent increase, so you can continuously increase the multiplier, earning higher and higher mults as your Lucky Cards trigger. Combine with Oops! All 6s and your Lucky Cards will trigger twice as often, making Lucky Cat extremely valuable.

How To Make Lucky Cat Appear

Lucky Cat is automatically unlocked in all starting decks, but it won’t appear until you have at least one Lucky Enhanced Card in your deck.

Lucky Cat has a chance to spawn after adding one Lucky enhancement to your deck. Lucky Cat will appear in the shop with a buy price of $6.

The Lucky enhancement is applied through Tarot Cards or Spectral Cards — purchase Booster Packs for a chance to enhance a card and make it Lucky.

A card that’s been made Lucky gains a 1-in-5 chance for a +20 Mult and a 1-in-15 chance to earn $20 . Both can activate at the same time.

A card that's been made Lucky gains a 1-in-5 chance for a +20 Mult and a 1-in-15 chance to earn $20. Both can activate at the same time. The effect will only activate when a played card is scored.

Combining Lucky Cat with the right cards can make you unstoppable. Here’s a quick overview of cards you’ll want to combine.

How To Use Lucky Cat

Lucky Cat and Lucky Enhanced Cards are all based on luck — but you can turn the odds in your favor.

Add as many Lucky enhanced cards to your deck as possible early in your run. Purchase Tarot Boosters for a chance and add Lucky to cards you want to use — Straight is a good hand to shoot for with high-ranked cards. Make Face Cards Lucky and collect Jokers that add effects to Face Cards.

Add as many Lucky enhanced cards to your deck as possible early in your run. Purchase Tarot Boosters for a chance and add Lucky to cards you want to use — Straight is a good hand to shoot for with high-ranked cards. Make Face Cards Lucky and collect Jokers that add effects to Face Cards. If you're extremely lucky, you'll want to get the Oops! All 6s Joker card. This card doubles the chances a card will activate its random effect — essentially, you'll get Lucky Card triggers twice as often and boost the Lucky Cat mult twice as many times.

Start with the Magic Deck (Unlocked by winning a run with the Red Deck) for two The Fool cards. Once you find a Magician Tarot Card, you'll be able to enhance 6 cards to Lucky.

Get Hanging Chad (Retriggers first played card in a hand) for a second shot at setting off the Lucky bonus. Place the Lucky Card first in your hand and you'll quadruple your chances if you have the Oops! All 6s card.

Follow these simple tips to absolutely dominate and build your multiplier to unreasonable numbers — there are more useful cards to retrigger effects of certain ranked cards, so always be on the lookout.