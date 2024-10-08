Starfield: Shattered Space – “The Duel” Quest Walkthrough

There are a lot of Quests to partake in during the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion. One of these Sidequests is known as “The Duel” and pits two arguing brothers against each other in a fight to the death with both their fates in your hands. If you want to know all the ways this Quest, allow us to tell you! This guide will provide a full walkthrough on how to complete “The Duel” Quest for the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

How to Complete “The Duel” Quest in Starfield: Shatted Space

This Quest can be started by overhearing an argument between two brothers named Amila and Borhal Adlam in Jinan Plaza at the center of Darza City. While you another bystander, Danika Hagan, can do your best to try to ease the tensions, the situation escalates to the point where Borhal will challenge his brother to a duel which is accepted by Amila. You and Danika are now tasked with putting this duel to the death.

Follow Danika and the brothers back to the Adlam home. Once inside, talk to Danika to get the rules of the duel. Once you have been given the rundown, you will have a chance to talk to both brothers. By passing Persuasion checks, you can learn more about each of them but it’s not necessary to progress. Once you tell both of them the rules, return to Danika to continue the Quest.

In a last attempt to stop the brothers from killing each other, Danika gives you a tranquilizer and tells you to put it in the brothers’ Cerminonial Drinks to stop the duel from happening. You will have 4 choices here: Tranquilize Amila, Tranquilize Borhal, Tranquilize Both, or Tranquilize Neither. You are free to make any choice you want, with each one deciding the outcome of the mission.

After you make your choice, return to the brothers and Danika. The four of you will go up to where the drinks are and prepare for the duel which includes the two brothers having their Ceremonial Drinks. Here are all the outcomes for your choice.

Tranquilize Amila: Borhal wins. Amila dies.

Tranquilize Borhal: Amila wins. Borhal dies.

Tranquilize Both: Both brothers survive.

Tranquilize Neither: Borhal wins. Amila dies.

No matter your outcome, talk to the surviving brother(s) and then Danika after the duel to conclude “The Duel” Quest. You will get EXP and Credits but if both brothers lived, you will get more EXP and less Credits than if you had one of them die.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.