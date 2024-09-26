Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Unlock The Special Forces Uniform

Frank looking fancy.

Want to be just like the soldiers you’re fighting at the end of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster? You can turn Frank West into a Military Man with this set of unlockable clothing — you’ll just need very good aim with the Rocket Launcher. This is one of the more fun challenges you might not even consider trying, so here’s everything you need to know about shooting down a helicopter and earning yet another outfit for Frank West.

How To Unlock the Special Forces Set

There are two pieces to the Military Uniform — the Special Forces Boots and the Special Forces Uniform. Each piece has a different challenge you’ll need to complete to unlock.

After completing the challenge, return to the locker in the Security Room to wear any unlocked costume piece. These are permanently unlocked and will carry over for all game modes.

Take down 10 soldiers to claim a pair of boots.

Special Forces Boots

Legendary Soldier Challenge: Defeat 15 Psychopaths or 10 Special Forces Soldiers

This challenge has two options — but defeating 10 Special Forces Soldiers is much, much easier. Special Forces soldiers appear near the end of 72-Hour Mode when you unlock Ending A and always spawn in Overtime Mode. If you need to defeat 10, load Overtime Mode and hunt them. Use skills like Face Crusher and Disembowel to defeat them instantly from close-range.

If you’re far away, shoot them with the Machine Gun. Aim for the chest (center of mass) and keep shooting. They won’t shoot back until they move into close-range with Frank. Once they start shooting, they’ll keep shooting even if you move away — so if they do get close, use your grapple attacks to quickly defeat them.

Follow this simple strategy and you’ll easily score 10 Special Forces kills.

You only need to score one hit.

Special Forces Uniform

Hella Copter Challenge: Shoot down the helicopter

The more difficult challenge is shooting down the Attack Helicopter. The Helicopter circles the skies above the mall and will attack Frank West when he’s passing through Leisure Park. The helicopter will appear in Overtime Mode — I recommend loading a new game in this mode to take it down.

Go to Leisure Park and take out Special Forces Soldiers with Rocket Launchers. They’ll aim at you with red laser sights — that’s how you know they have rockets. Shoot them from far away with the Machine Gun and they’ll drop their Rocket Launchers. I recommend getting at least 3 — each launcher has three shots, but you’ll need as many chances as you can get.

The helicopter circles Leisure Park and moves very fast when strafing with machine guns. The easiest way to hit the helicopter is waiting for it to unleash a rocket pod attack. It will stop mid-air and fire a volley of rockets — that’s your best chance to hit it. Hide behind trees or under patios and other pieces of cover. When the chopper can’t hit you with bullets, it will attempt to use rockets.

Aim high when firing Rockets at the Helicopter — especially if you attempt to hit the chopper while it’s strafing. If you run out of rockets, leave the area and the soldiers will respawn. It only takes ONE ROCKET to defeat the helicopter, so you only need one good hit to land. Take your time, wait for your chance, and fire away when the helicopter slows down.

Land a hit and you’ll earn the full Special Forces Uniform. Now Frank West can blend in while soldiers shoot him with hundreds of bullets.