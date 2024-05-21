Hades 2: Complete Guide To The Fated List & Minor Prophecies

Fate has a huge role to play in Hades 2 – all three of the Fates to be precise. We won’t spoil the specifics, but needless to say, it ain’t going too well for the denizens of Olympus, the Underworld, or Earth as a whole. Chronos has caused quite the ruckus and it’s going to take a whole lot of killing to fix.

Despite the Fates being rather ambiguous a lot of the time, you will eventually unlock the means to complete minor prophecies to receive rewards. This can be done by interacting with the Fated List. In this guide, we will go over how you can unlock the Fated List and every Minor Prophecy and their rewards.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

More Hades 2 content:

Beginner Tips | How To Reach The Surface | How To Survive The Surface | How To Get Nectar | How To Unlock Every Tool | How To Upgrade Your Tools | How To Unlock Every Weapon | How To Unlock Weapon Aspects | Complete Incantation Guide | How To Unlock Every Keepsake | Complete Resource Guide | How To Unlock Every Arcana | Obol Points Guide | Chaos Trials

How To Unlock The Fated List In Hades 2

The Fated List can be unlocked fairly early on. It’s one of the first Incantations you will learn, and it is locked mostly behind being dead. By this we mean to get the Incantation, you need to die a few times before the Incarnation of Doom appears and gives you the means to summon the List itself.

The Incantation requires:

2 Ashes

1 Silver

2 Moly

Ashes are a common resource that can be found in combat rewards and at the Wretched Broker. Silver can only be found in Erebus and is mined from nodes using the Pickaxe. Moly can also be found in Erebus and can be collected without any tools.

Once the Incantation is complete, you can start striking off Minor Prophecies.

Every Minor Prophecy in Hades 2

Minor Prophecies are added automatically once certain hidden criteria are met. If you don’t have access to a Prophecy yet, then simply play more of the game. Usually, you need to take your first step towards a Prophecies completion before it appears on your list to, well, complete.

Prophecy Requirements Reward Awakened Aspect Raise an Weapon Aspect to Level 5 3 Star Dust Blades Of Pure Silver Unlock The Sister Blades 1 Moly Combined Night Acquire all the Duo Boons 3000 Bones Customary Gift Gift 5 Nectar amongst liftable characters 10 Ashes Denier Of Suitors Acquire every tribute from Narcissus 250 Bones Family In Need Acquire every Hex from Selene 300 Bones Harbinger Of Doom Summon Moros for a second time 1 Nectar Keeper Of Shadows Unlock 30 entries in the Book Of Shadows 120 Bones Major Arcana Fully upgrade 3 Arcana Cards 100 Ashes Master Of Light Acquire every Boon from Apollo 400 Bones Master Of Swiftness Acquire every Boon from Hermes 400 Bones Master Of The Dead Acquire every Boon from Hades 250 Bones Master Of The Heavens Acquire every Boon from Zeus 400 Bones Master Of The Sea Acquire every Boon from Poseidon 400 Bones Mindful Craft Increase your Grasp to 15 2 Nightshade Seed Mistress Of Beauty Acquire every Boon from Aphrodite 400 Bones Mistress Of Flame Acquire every Boon from Hestia 400 Bones Mistress Of Wedlock Acquire every Boon from Hera 400 Bones Note To Self Complete 3 Forget-Me-Nots 25 Psyche Original Sin Acquire every Boon from Chaos 400 Bones Shadow Of Death Defeat every Underworld Miniboss 5 Fate Fabric Spectral Forms Rally 100 Lost Shades 40 Psyche Temporary Setback Defeat Chronos 1000 Bones The Argent Skull Acquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Argent Skull 250 Bones The Invoker Cast 10 Incantations 25 Psyche The Moonstone Axe Acquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Moonstone Axe 250 Bones The Sister Blades Acquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Sister Blades 250 Bones The Umbral Flames Acquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Umbral Flames 250 Bones The Witch’s Staff Acquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Witch’s Staff 250 Bones Tools Of The Unseen Unlock every gathering tool 40 Ashes Valued Customer Purchase every item at the Well Of Charon 60 Psyche Visions Of Victory Unlock the Pitch-Black Stone 80 Bones Voice Of Truth Acquire every Boon from Echo 250 Bones Weaver Of Fineries Acquire every Boon from Arachne 3 Fate Fabric Weight In Gold Redeem 5 Obol Points 10 Deathcap Whim Of Chaos Complete 5 Chaos Trials 10 Moon Dust Wings Of Freedom Acquire every Boon from Icarus 250 Bones Witch Of Changing Acquire every Boon from Circe 250 Bones Witch Of The Crossroads Defeat Hecate 1 Fate Fabric

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check back for more content, guides, tips, and tricks.