Hades 2: Complete Guide To The Fated List & Minor Prophecies

by

Every Minor Prophecy on the Fated List in Hades 2.

Fate has a huge role to play in Hades 2 – all three of the Fates to be precise. We won’t spoil the specifics, but needless to say, it ain’t going too well for the denizens of Olympus, the Underworld, or Earth as a whole. Chronos has caused quite the ruckus and it’s going to take a whole lot of killing to fix. 

Despite the Fates being rather ambiguous a lot of the time, you will eventually unlock the means to complete minor prophecies to receive rewards. This can be done by interacting with the Fated List. In this guide, we will go over how you can unlock the Fated List and every Minor Prophecy and their rewards. 

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

How To Unlock The Fated List In Hades 2 

The Fated List can be unlocked fairly early on. It’s one of the first Incantations you will learn, and it is locked mostly behind being dead. By this we mean to get the Incantation, you need to die a few times before the Incarnation of Doom appears and gives you the means to summon the List itself. 

The Incantation requires:

  • 2 Ashes
  • 1 Silver
  • 2 Moly

Ashes are a common resource that can be found in combat rewards and at the Wretched Broker. Silver can only be found in Erebus and is mined from nodes using the Pickaxe. Moly can also be found in Erebus and can be collected without any tools. 

Once the Incantation is complete, you can start striking off Minor Prophecies. 

Every Minor Prophecy in Hades 2

Minor Prophecies are added automatically once certain hidden criteria are met. If you don’t have access to a Prophecy yet, then simply play more of the game. Usually, you need to take your first step towards a Prophecies completion before it appears on your list to, well, complete. 

ProphecyRequirementsReward
Awakened AspectRaise an Weapon Aspect to Level 53 Star Dust
Blades Of Pure SilverUnlock The Sister Blades1 Moly
Combined NightAcquire all the Duo Boons 3000 Bones
Customary GiftGift 5 Nectar amongst liftable characters10 Ashes
Denier Of SuitorsAcquire every tribute from Narcissus250 Bones
Family In NeedAcquire every Hex from Selene300 Bones
Harbinger Of DoomSummon Moros for a second time1 Nectar
Keeper Of ShadowsUnlock 30 entries in the Book Of Shadows120 Bones
Major ArcanaFully upgrade 3 Arcana Cards100 Ashes
Master Of LightAcquire every Boon from Apollo400 Bones
Master Of SwiftnessAcquire every Boon from Hermes400 Bones
Master Of The DeadAcquire every Boon from Hades250 Bones
Master Of The HeavensAcquire every Boon from Zeus400 Bones
Master Of The SeaAcquire every Boon from Poseidon400 Bones
Mindful CraftIncrease your Grasp to 152 Nightshade Seed
Mistress Of BeautyAcquire every Boon from Aphrodite400 Bones
Mistress Of FlameAcquire every Boon from Hestia400 Bones
Mistress Of WedlockAcquire every Boon from Hera400 Bones
Note To SelfComplete 3 Forget-Me-Nots25 Psyche
Original SinAcquire every Boon from Chaos400 Bones
Shadow Of DeathDefeat every Underworld Miniboss5 Fate Fabric
Spectral FormsRally 100 Lost Shades40 Psyche
Temporary SetbackDefeat Chronos1000 Bones
The Argent SkullAcquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Argent Skull250 Bones
The InvokerCast 10 Incantations 25 Psyche
The Moonstone AxeAcquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Moonstone Axe250 Bones
The Sister BladesAcquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Sister Blades250 Bones
The Umbral FlamesAcquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Umbral Flames250 Bones
The Witch’s StaffAcquire every Daedalus Hammer upgrade for The Witch’s Staff250 Bones
Tools Of The UnseenUnlock every gathering tool40 Ashes
Valued CustomerPurchase every item at the Well Of Charon60 Psyche
Visions Of VictoryUnlock the Pitch-Black Stone80 Bones
Voice Of TruthAcquire every Boon from Echo250 Bones
Weaver Of FineriesAcquire every Boon from Arachne3 Fate Fabric
Weight In GoldRedeem 5 Obol Points10 Deathcap
Whim Of ChaosComplete 5 Chaos Trials10 Moon Dust
Wings Of FreedomAcquire every Boon from Icarus250 Bones
Witch Of ChangingAcquire every Boon from Circe250 Bones
Witch Of The CrossroadsDefeat Hecate1 Fate Fabric

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check back for more content, guides, tips, and tricks.

