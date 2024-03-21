Genshin Impact: Best Chiori Build

Chiori is the third 5-Star Geo Sword character introduced in Genshin Impact. She is from Inazuma with ties to Fontaine.

Chiori was introduced during the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 update. Originally from Inazuma, she brought her unique eye for fashion to Fontaine. Now, she joins the Traveler and Albedo as a 5-Star Geo Sword character who can create Geo Constructs.

Chiori performs best with a Geo partner or a Mono Geo team. At C1, she can pair exceptionally with Navia. Chiori can provide consistent, reliable Geo damage with her Elemental Skill, especially with multiple enemies. However, she’s not at her full potential at C0, locking her into a Mono Geo team for her best performance.

Best Position – Sub-DPS

Chiori relies on her Elemental Skill to deal off-field Geo DMG. She can create a Geo Construct – Tamoto – that consistently attacks enemies. Since Tamoto is a Geo Construct, Zhongli is a fantastic partner as Tamoto will resonate with his pillar.

Additionally, Chiori operates on a split scaling system that considers both her ATK and DEF stats. If you have her signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri, increasing her DEF stat will further increase her damage output.

Best Weapons

Since Chiori scales damage off of her ATK and DEF stats, increasing either one will directly affect her damage output. Desirably, a Weapon should increase ATK or DEF and also add buffs based on using an Elemental Skill or inflicting Geo DMG.

5-Star – Uraku Misugiri

The Uraku Misugiri increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG, Normal Attack DMG, and Elemental Skill DMG. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, these effects increase by 100% and the wielder’s DEF increases by 20% for 15 seconds.

The Primordial Jade Cutter will provide an additional CRIT Rate, HP, and ATK buff to the wielder. Primarily, the ATK buff will help contribute to Tamoto’s damage.

Since Albedo operates similarly to Chiori, the Summit Shaper will also be a good option. Though the Shield Strength buff may go to waste, the ATK buffs won’t. This weapon is especially useful if you have Zhongli on the team too.

A

4-Star – Finale of the Deep

Finale of the Deep is a craftable sword from Fontaine. It increases the wielder’s ATK and, when using an Elemental Skill, further increases ATK by 12% for 15 seconds. Additionally, a Bond of Life will be created. This effect is worth 25% of the wielder’s Max HP and can be triggered once every 10 seconds. When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be granted based on 2.4% of the Bond at that time for 15 seconds.

If you’ve ever purchased the Battle Pass, you can use the Wolf-Fang for the Elemental Skill buffs. Free-to-play players can save for the Blackcliff Longsword or Royal Longsword using the Starglitter Exchange shop. Finally, the Amenoma Kageuchi can be a good option for Elemental Burst damage.

3-Star – Harbinger of Dawn

The Harbinger of Dawn increases the wielder’s CRIT DMG. When the wielder’s HP is above 90%, it will also increase CRIT Rate by 14%.

You can also try the Traveler’s Handy Sword if you have trouble healing Chiori. She can scale her damage off the DEF buff and heal from energy recharge.

Best Artifacts

Due to her split scaling, Chiori should have a good balance of ATK% and DEF% in her Artifacts’ Main and Sub Stats. Additionally, you should equip Artifacts with Geo DMG Bonus% and CRIT stats. Increasing either CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate should depend on which weapon Chiori uses.

4PC Golden Troupe

The 2-piece set of Golden Troupe increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. With 4 pieces, Elemental Skill DMG will further increase by 25%, bringing the total bonus to 45%. Additionally, when the wielder is not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will increase by another 25% – a total bonus of 70%. This effect will be cleared 2 seconds after taking the field.

4PC Husk of Opulent Dreams

With 2 pieces, the Husk of Opulent Dreams will increase the wielder’s DEF by 30%. When equipped with 4 pieces, the character can gain the Curiosity effect in one of two ways. When the character is on the field, they will gain 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack. This can occur once every 0.3 seconds. When the character is off the field, they can gain 1 stack every 3 seconds.

Curiosity can stack up to 4 times. Each stack increases DEF and Geo DMG Bonus by 6%. If 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, the character loses 1 stack. With all 4 stacks, Chiori can receive a 54% DEF bonus and 24% Geo Bonus DMG.

2PC Golden Troupe + 2PC Husk of Opulent Dreams

Using 2 of each set will give you a balance between DEF scaling for Chiori’s general damage output and increasing her Elemental Skill DMG for her off-field Geo application.

Best Teams

Due to her Passive Talents, Chiori works best with at least one Geo partner. If you were missing Albedo before, Chiori can take his spot. If you have both Chiori and Albedo, you can use both. When choosing a Geo partner for Chiori, use a character that creates Geo Constructs like Zhongli or Arataki Itto.

Team Focus Premium F2P Mono Geo Arataki Itto

Albedo

Zhongli Ningguang

Gorou

Noelle Geo Partner Hu Tao

Yelan

Zhongli Geo Traveler

Gaming

Diona

