Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Where To Find All Hidden Cactuars | Ch. 6 Guide

Don't let these Cactuars get the best of you.

Costa Del Sol got a few upgrades in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. What was once a practically empty village in the original game has been massively expanded with lots of minigames to play and a lengthy quest requiring your party to unlock swimwear. One of the quests to unlock new outfits tasks you with finding four hidden Cactuars and taking photos. These Cactuars are really well-hidden, so we’re going to show where to find all four of them. If you’re pulling your hair out trying to find them, here’s where to look.

All Hidden Cactuar Locations

The Hidden Cactuar activity begins in Chapter 6 — while your party is in Costa Del Sol. After using Cloud to unlock beachwear, you’ll swap to Tifa and Aerith. They can also unlock two beachwear outfits each. Find the mini-game at the main boardwalk. A woman will be talking to a Shinra Middle-Manager. The manager will contact you and ask for your help. If you agree, you’ll be sent to take pictures of four hidden cactuars.

Use the map to help find their locations. Check out the full video above for all the details. You’ll need to zoom in on the hidden cactuar sticker to fill a certain percentage of the screen. The map has numbers next to each cactuar location. That’s a hint for how much percentage you need to reach.

After collecting the camera and map, new HUD options will appear with instructions on how to open your camera and how to use the new map. Check your map and explore the locations listed below for clues. We’ve got full cactuar sticker locations on the video above.

Hidden Cactuar #1

Look directly up from the start of the quest to spot the first Cactuar. Look up from the Surf & Suntan blue sign to spot the pink Cactuar on the left side.

Hidden Cactuar #2

The second Cactuar is on the east side of the map, on the docks. Go to the upper (left) dock and look over the far edge. The Cactuar is painted on the side of the large concrete barriers.

Hidden Cactuar #3

Go towards the docks where the Shinra 8 cruise ship is moored. To the left, there are some small shops and a large wooden barren with a ‘Costa Del Sol’ sign. Look behind the barrel sign near the stone walkway for a red fire hydrant. There’s a tiny Cactuar on the side.

Hidden Cactuar #4

For the final Cactuar, go toward the Run Wild minigame NPC. From here, look south toward the large rocky hill. Look up to spot the large Cactuar on the rock wall! If you’re not looking up, this one is easy to miss.

That’s all the hidden cactuar locations in Costa Del Sol. Don’t miss out on more minigame guides as we continue to cover everything we can in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.