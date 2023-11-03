Top 22 Upcoming Shooters of 2024

For better or worse, shooters remain the dominant genre in gaming, and that’s why if you’re fans of those titles, you should try and get these games in 2024.

#22 Palworld

We always start off a list with Palworld if it’s around because…this game is just weird in the dumbest ways possible.

If you’re a fan of titles that let you “collect monsters,” then you’ll like this one at first. But soon enough, you’ll realize that what you can do with these monsters goes far beyond what arguably SHOULD happen with these monsters, and that includes giving them lots of guns to fire.

You can even have them as a workforce making the guns that you and they will use! That still only touches upon certain elements of the game, and so you’ll just need to experience this madness for yourselves.

#21 Squirrel with a Gun

Okay, so this title is called Squirrel with a Gun. What more do you really need to know that the title doesn’t tell you already? No, seriously, we mean it. What more do you NEED to know here?

Fine, we’ll tell you more. The game is simple. You’ll be a squirrel that gets a gun and can wander around a neighborhood doing all sorts of violent and squirrel-like things. You can interact with the residents in kind ways to get them to hand you food, or you can shoot at them and just take the food they leave behind.

Agents are also coming after you, so you’ll want to “take care of them.”

#20 Once Human

It’s always interesting to enter a post-apocalyptic world and see just how screwed up it is and how you need to survive it in one form or another. In Once Human, you’ll find out really quickly that an alien source has infected everything, and nothing is safe.

That’s a problem for you because you want to fight back against the infected world, but you’ll need this infected world to survive! But be warned! While you can unlock new powers, the more you eat or drink the tainted resources, the more you’ll lose your sanity.

Do you consider that a fair tradeoff? Or will you try to remain human as long as possible?

#19 Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Not all shooting has to be done on the ground while firing at random people. Sometimes, firing can be done from vehicles that you have outfitted to be the most destructive things in the world, and you want the people to fear your ride and the firepower it wields.

Such is the case with Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks. This unique take on the fantasy/sci-fi universe will take you not into wars for power and glory but personal pride and shutting up anyone who thinks they have a better vehicle than you.

Outfit your beast of a vehicle however you desire, and then see if it can survive the coming wars!

#18 Ferocious

Look, we get it. There are plenty of things you’ve possibly dreamed about shooting at in the fantastical sense, but you’ll never get the chance because they’re not around! You know, like dinosaurs. But in games like Ferocious, you’re going to get your chance!

In the title, you were on a ship that crashed upon a mysterious island full of dinosaurs and other threats!

There’s something very odd about this island outside of its “wildlife,” and you’ll need to go deeper and deeper into the island’s core to find out what! But with so much danger around you, can you survive it all?

#17 NEO BERLIN 2087

There are some days when you just want to do the job and move on. But sometimes, the job throws something at you that you can’t expect, leading you to learn that the job isn’t what it was supposed to be. In NEO BERLIN 2087, you’ll play a detective who is trying to find the killer of his chief.

There are multiple problems with that plan, though. First, the only clue is the chief’s daughter, and she’s missing. Second, when you do find her, you’ll discover a vast conspiracy trying to take you two out. And finally, the city itself isn’t safe, and you’ll need to work your way through and outside it just to stay alive.

#16 Outpost: Infinity Siege

There are many ways to shoot up enemies in sci-fi worlds, and Outpost: Infinity Siege will put that to the test in the best ways possible.

In the game, you’ll get a mobile base that will help you go across a planet as you attempt to get more resources. But since there are enemy forces on this planet, you’ll need to be prepared to fight them off! To do so, you’ll outfit your outpost with all the defenses and armaments you can!

Plus, you can get into a mech that you build and tackle things from a first-person perspective! Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#15 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

What happens when the Sludge God has accidentally been awakened, and they are using their powers to bring horrifying monsters to the surface to take out humanity? Well, you fight back, duh!

In John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando game, you’ll become one of the titular Toxic Commandoes! You’re not the best in the world, but you’re at least here to fight so that counts for something! You’ll team up with your friends and attempt to take on these monsters in any way you can. Upgrade your squad as you fight, especially since the enemy will get stronger as the game goes on!

Load up, commandoes!

#14 Robobeat

One of the more popular trends in gaming recently has been titles that you do various tasks while also timing your actions to the beat of the game’s soundtrack. It’s clever so long as they do it properly. Robobeat is a title that aims to do it properly while also putting you in a fun setting.

In the title, you’ll play a robotic bounty hunter named Ace. He’s trying to catch a bounty, but this criminal doesn’t play by the rules.

You’ll have to work through his “playground” and shoot enemies while timing it to the soundtrack to do the most damage. The better timing you have? The more you can do.

#13 Beautiful Light

Oh, trust us, in this game, any lights you see might be from the guns you’re firing at enemies that you don’t want to kill. Beautiful Light paints itself as a PVPVP title where you can pick from one of two sides. Either you’re part of an extraction squad trying to get resources from other places, or you’re an “anomaly” trying to take out the soldiers within certain bases.

Tactics are a huge part of the gameplay, so you must be smart no matter what you do. Plus, the horrors of this world are nothing to sneeze at. Nothing will come easy to you here, so be ready for things to go wrong.

#12 Earth From Another Sun

Who hasn’t wanted to affect the galaxy simply by the choices that they’ve made? That’s what we thought. In Earth From Another Sun, you’ll have a chance to enter a galaxy ripe for the taking. But how you “take it” is entirely up to you.

You can choose the “simple path” and just build up a massive military force so you can dominate your way through everything, or you can try to do these the more economical way and rule through wits and tons of cash.

The best part? You can play with your friends and work to take on the galaxy together!

#11 Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Welcome to Limbo. As you might have guessed, you’re dead! But that doesn’t mean that the action is about to stop. Oh no, that’s where it begins! This place is under siege by a group called “The Cartel.” They’re trying to get out of this place, and to do so, they need souls.

You’re the only one who can stop them, so you’ll need to travel the afterlife realm and see who you can bring to your aid while taking on The Cartel at every turn.

Your party will affect what happens next, and the gameplay will always be fast-paced and unexpected, so be ready for anything and everything!

#10 Synduality: Echo of Ada

Why is it that the future is always a place where bad things happen, and we have to endure the monsters that pop up? Is it too much to ask for a nice and semi-peaceful place to live?

Apparently so, because in Synduality: Echo of Ada, humanity has been mostly eradicated thanks to a poisonous rain that killed much of the population. To flee this poison, the remaining groups went underground, but life isn’t easy there either.

Enter two Drifters about to stumble into something that could change their whole world. But can they do what they want before the monstrous Enders get them first?

#9 Luna Abyss

So picture this: humanity has a “mimic moon” on which it found an odd structure. You are sent there to get remnants of a lost colony and any technology that is within. Why you? Because you’re a prisoner, and this is part of your sentence.

The problem? Well, the megastructure is deep, and there is an intelligence calling out to you, asking you to go deeper and to “learn the truth” about what’s going on while also possibly unleashing all that’s trapped within.

This isn’t a game to play if you don’t want your head screwed with, so consider this your warning!

#8 The First Descendant

If the last game was a “little much” for you, we’ll make it up to you here with The First Descendant. The game mixes shooting, RPG mechanics, co-op play, and a nice story to tie it all together. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

You are one of the Descendants asked to defend your continent from an alien invasion. Whether you’re alone or in a group, you’ll take on massive boss battles and get stronger with each fight that you do.

The best part is that you can outfit your character with multiple weapons to suit your playstyle and ensure you get as much firepower as you desire.

#7 Ashfall

Oh, look, yet another title where the future is doomed, and we must try to save the world however we can. Seriously, are all shooting games this depressing?

In Ashfall, you’ll brave a nearly wiped-out world searching for the “Core of Creation.” But as you might figure, it won’t be an easy trip. But the good news is that the game is quite diverse in how you can equip yourself for future battles.

For example, if you like games with varied styles, this one has nine to choose from, and each stands on its own with unique skills to use. Plus, as you travel this wasteland, you can pick up allies to make battles easier!

#6 Plan 8

Ah, an MMO shooter, this will be fun to talk about. Plan 8 is a unique game where players will wake up within an exosuit with no clue as to who they are. They do have some ideas on what to do first, as they must “Find K.B.”

While we still don’t know much about the game, we can say that the combat is meant to be intense, and with everyone having a goal alongside you, chaos will reign as the bullets fly. Whether you’re in the exosuit or not, you’ll have to be wary of everything that’s around you. Don’t take anything for granted if you want to get out alive.

#5 Contra: Operation Galuga

While it may be true that the “classics never go out of style,” some of them need a new coat of paint to recapture the imagination of gamers, old and new.

In the case of Contra: Operation Galuga, you’ll get to see the classic franchise reborn for a modern age with fresh graphics and sound but plenty of firepower to take on your enemies! Everything you loved about the classic titles from the 80s is here, but with modern twists!

You’ll once again play as the Contra commandoes as they team up to take down the sinister Red Falcon group! Head to the island of Galuga and shoot up any enemy combatant that stands in your way!

#4 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

While we’ve shown you lots of fantastical and even comedic shooters, it should be noted that some try and play by the “rules of the real world” more times than not. Many people love that because it makes them feel like real soldiers and operators.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is one such game that will let players “load up” and get out onto the battlefield with friends and allies to take on dangerous forces. The game is available for sign-up now, and when it drops, you’ll have numerous options and missions to participate in.

Besides squad combat, you can get into vehicles and blow stuff up.

#3 Unrecord

You might think that by this point, we can’t have any “unique takes” on the shooting genre left to show off, but you’d be wrong. Unrecord is a fascinating and story-driven FPS that has you taking the perspective of an officer through his body cam.

The game will change its narrative based on how you handle each case. You’ll be given decisions on what to do, and you must react quickly to see how things progress. As you do, the game will unveil new twists, characters, and options.

What kind of officer will you be by the end? Turn on your camera and find out.

#2 Killing Floor 3

We’ve shown you quite a few games on this list that fall under the category of “serious shooter.” But in Killing Floor 3, the whole point is seriously about just blowing up a bunch of monsters to “save the world.” Will you really save the world? It doesn’t really matter, as it’s all about taking out untold waves of monsters and smiling as you do it. It’s the simple things in life that make you happy, you know?

Furthermore, this is a co-op title, so you’ll have the chance to take on all sorts of monsters with friends watching your back, making the experience even more awesome.

#1 Star Wars Outlaws

At first, hearing about a game that comes from a galaxy far, far away doesn’t immediately invoke gun gunplay unless you’re certain kinds of troopers. But with Star Wars Outlaws, things will be different than before.

You’re not playing a soldier or a Jedi; you’re playing a thief. You know, a smuggler, a scoundrel, that kind of thing? Anyway, as Kay Vess, you’ll travel around the galaxy during the Galactic Civil War and try to find your way through it while earning yourself a new life. That means you’ll need to shoot some people to get out alive. We’ll let you figure out how that will work.