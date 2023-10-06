Monster Hunter Now: Gems & Zenny Guide

Gems can double rewards and buy items. Zenny can be used for forging, upgrading, and overgrading equipment.

Sticking with the established mobile game rules, Monster Hunter Now has both common currency and premium currency. If you want to stay free-to-play, fortunately, you don’t have to deal with gacha pulling and statistics. Instead, you need to manage your items and know when you should use them.

Currency in Monster Hunter Now is split between Zenny (the common currency) and Gems (the premium currency). Zenny is used for your Weapon and Armor development. Gems can be used in the in-game shop to purchase items. However, Zenny cannot be used at all in the Shop.

Zenny

This is the backbone of the equipment upgrade system. Both Weapons and Armor Sets need a certain amount of Zenny for forging, upgrading, and overgrading. You will receive Zenny after defeating Large Monsters, completing Daily Quests, and increasing your Hunter Rank.

Large Monsters give you 10 Zenny per star. For example, if you defeat a 2-Star Great Jagras, you’ll receive 20 Zenny as part of your rewards.

Completing your Daily Quests is the best way to ensure a steady flow of Zenny. Typically, Daily Quests will reward you 1,000 Zenny upon completion. With three quests per day, you can claim a total of 3,000 Zenny every day.

After reaching Hunter Rank (HR) 11, you will receive rewards at every 10 ranks (HR20, HR30, etc.). Each rank reward will give you 1,000 Zenny.

Gems

Gems are the game’s premium currency. So far, the game will reward you with 500 free Gems after reaching HR11. Right now, there are no other in-game rewards containing Gems. The only way to get more Gems is by buying them through the Shop.

Currently, the Starter Pack and Release Celebration Pass give you the best value. The Starter Pack is a one-time-only offer and will give you 1,000 Gems, 3 Paintballs, 2 Wander Droplets, and 3 Potions for $6.99 (excluding tax). The Release Celebration Pass costs $8.99 before tax and will automatically give you 500 Gems. After that, you need to log in to the game every day to claim Gems. You’ll receive 50 Gems per day for 30 days, for a total of 1,500 Gems. Overall, the Release Celebration Pass can give you 2,000 Gems.

After exhausting the above options, there are six Gem bundles available for purchase. Like most mobile games, there is a bonus for your first purchase. With the purchase bonus, each Gem costs about half a cent. Without the bonus, each Gem costs about a cent.

Using Gems

You can use Gems to double your rewards after a hunt or buy items from the Shop.

It costs 300 Gems to double rewards from a hunt. Since Large Monsters can have up to 5-Stars, it’s best to save your Gems for later gameplay. The cost of doubling rewards won’t change.

You can also use Gems to purchase items in the Shop. This includes Zenny, Paintballs, Wander Orbs, Wander Droplets, and Potions.

