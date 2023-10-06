Cyberpunk 2077 Leaked Edition Confirmed By CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was a massively anticipated game. This title continued to get more hype as developers inched closer to the release date. Of course, that release date was consistently pushed back with delays. However, eventually, the game was finally released, and it wasn’t the smash hit CD Projekt Red had hoped for. Instead, there were plenty of bugs and poor optimization performances. That forced the developers to likely scrap some post-launch content plans to ensure they were able to get this title back up to their standards.

Now we’re in a far better state with the game having its big 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty releases. While more players are likely enjoying this game now with the new expansion, it looks like another edition is in the works. That edition doesn’t have much available in terms of details. We first heard about this edition yesterday as we reported on a PEGI listing. This listing unveiled Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, which would be coming out into the marketplace. While there was a release date for the very end of this year, December 31, 2023, it’s likely that this was just a placeholder. Unfortunately, that listing is no longer available, but thanks to the VGC, we’re discovering that this edition is real.

This news came from a recent investor Q&A session yesterday. During the conversation, the question was asked if CD Projekt Red had any plans to release another edition of Cyberpunk 2077. According to CD Projekt Red’s CCO, Michal Nowakowski, this is something that they are doing, but they have no details yet. Instead, Michal noted that this special edition wouldn’t necessarily follow a similar path taken with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

However, since the studio is not quite sure what this edition will look like, we can’t offer much right now. Instead, while we don’t know what new content could potentially be featured or physical goodies, the actual game does have a single expansion available, Phantom Liberty. This is the only expansion coming to the game, and it adds more quests to take on, along with a new area called Dogtown to explore. If you haven’t picked up Phantom Liberty, there is a Before You Buy video coverage of the expansion, which you can view below. That will help give you a bit more insight into the expansion, what it offers, and our overall impressions of the DLC.