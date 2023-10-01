5 Best Games To Play If You Like Vampire Survivors

The survivor genre is here, and it's here to stay. These are 5 of the best Vampire Survivors-likes you can play right now.

Vampire Survivors landed like a lightning bolt lobbed by Zeus himself. The moment it made contact, everything it touched was changed forever, and in its place, a new normal was established. Whilst not the first, Vampire Survivors is the game that popularised and thrust a whole new genre into the hands of gamers everywhere.

Despite its seemingly endless content, Vampire Survivors success heralded imitators, innovators, and adaptors – all of which wanted a cut of the pie. In this list, we are going to list 5 games that took the Vampire Survivors formula and ran with it in a weird and wonderful way.

Halls Of Torment

Halls of Torment is the most Vampire Survivors-like game on this list, and in our opinion, it’s one of the best. It heavily expands on the simplicity of Vampire Survivors without going too far and removing the casual pick-up-and-play appeal the genre has going for it.

In terms of visuals and general game feel, Halls Of Torment screams early Diablo – especially Diablo 2 – and that’s something we are all for. Dark gothic visuals combined with chunky animations and razor-sharp controls. It’s still in early access, but it’s a blast to play regardless.

Heretic’s Fork

If Vampire Survivors innovated by removing your ability to attack, Heretic’s Fork takes that idea one step further – it takes away your movement. Leaning heavily on the tower defence roots of Vampire Survivors, Heretic’s Fork delivers something totally new whilst still being accessible.

This game is also a deckbuilder, which helps make up for the lack of interaction once the enemies start flowing in. Whilst not perfectly balanced as of writing, the game appears to be well supported and as it stands, it’s an excellent example of the genre being pushed into ever stranger territory.

Brotao

Brotato is just a good time. Whilst it isn’t technically a following-on from Vampire Survivors, it is so genre-adjacent that we are going to throw it on anyway. Brotato is a top-down arena shooter with a twist – you play as a potato. If that isn’t enough to sell you on the whole experience, we don’t know what will.

The core of the experience is to hexa-wield (dual-wielding but with 6 weapons) a bunch of wacky weapons and survive. Throw in traits, items, and endless content, and you have yourself a game that can be played well into the night.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor

What if Star Fox and Vampire Survivors had one crazy night in the cockpit of a spaceship? That’s right, you get Whisker Squadron: Survivor. This is one of the newest games on this list – so new that is still in early access. But despite that, it’s also one of the most interesting and the one we are most excited about.

Whisker Squad: Survivor has you flying through on-rail Zones whilst blasting enemies, bosses and turrets. The whole while you are dodging bullets, boosting through tight gaps, and powering up your ship. There are a handful of weapons, hods of upgrades, and multiple characters to unlock and play as, in addition to a hefty list of modifiers. It’s an absolute blast.

20 Minutes Till Dawn

20 Minutes Till Dawn is one of our most played games that can be hastily stuck to Vampire Survivors. It’s just you, your trigger finger, and hordes of eldritch abominations. All you have to do is survive until dawn.

Throw in multiple game modes, plenty of content, and a bunch of builds to discover and utilise, and 20 Minutes Till Dawn just delivers a hyper-slick experience that you can pick up and play at any time during the day. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it just refines it.

