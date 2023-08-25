Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Get Better Deals From Merchants

If you want to get things on the cheap in Baldur's Gate 3 you are going to have to put in a bit of effort - and some gold.

Getting things on the cheap is always a solid idea in any game, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no exception. The thing is, the merchants of Faerun are not exactly known for their charity or generosity. The world may be ending, but they want gold lining their pockets when the sky comes crashing down.

There are a few things you can do to tilt these transactions in your favour, although it will require a bit of work to pull off. Oh, it’ll also require money. If you have patience it could be worth doing from time to time, and in this guide, we are going to walk you through how to make the most of it.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

Lowering Prices With Charisma In Baldur’s Gate 3

Having the gift of the gab is one of the most effective ways to strike a bargain in Baldur’s Gate 3. Buying and selling prices will vary wildly based on the selected character’s Charisma. As a result, it is always worth interacting with your most charming character. In general, Bards, Paladins and Sorcerers make for great hagglers.

You will be able to make more off your sales with these characters in addition to buying things cheaper. In short, the better you are at talking, the more money you will have in your wallet after a shopping spree.

Merchant Attitude In Baldur’s Gate 3

The other way to lower prices is to improve their attitude towards you. This value is different for every character, so we once again advise doing all your shopping with your most charismatic character. To improve attitudes you simply need to give them money for nothing. The stat caps at 100, and once there, you will be able to buy items far cheaper.

Not only that, when you are selling items you will get way more money. Finally, this stacks with Charisma, so you can get items down to half price if you really push this system, whilst also doubling all of your own sales to that same merchant. The downside is that this only applies to the merchant you are basically bribing. You will have to do this for every merchant you encounter if you want to always receive these benefits.

You will also notice attitudes starting to drop over time. This forces you to invest some of your profits back into your favourite merchant. Overall, the system is a great way to make money, it’s just a bit clunky and time-consuming. It’s certainly worth doing, but make sure you are only doing it on merchants who are worth the effort.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.