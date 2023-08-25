Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Clear Poison Clouds & Noxious Fumes

The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is one filled with treachery and traps. Learning to deal with poison is vital to your continued survival.

Getting caught in a deathly cloud of poison isn’t a great idea in Baldur’s Gate 3. Poison is rarely good for your health, and breathing it in does terrible things to your lungs. We highly advise you to avoid any airborne poisons, but we are also aware you don’t always have a choice in the matter.

Getting rid of these clouds becomes priority number one when you stumble into such areas, and this can be tricky if you don’t know the knack. Thankfully, we do, and in this guide, we are going to walk you through tackling everything from poison clouds to noxious fumes.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 content:

5 Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale

How To Get Rid Of Poison Clouds In Baldur’s Gate 3

Poison Clouds are not a fun time, but they are not all that lethal in the grand scheme. They do fairly low damage, but they do that damage on the regular if you decide to linger. Thankfully, these clouds can be removed in most cases.

Most poison clouds spring up from vents, and these vents can be dealt with in two ways. Firstly, you can use a thief to disarm whatever trap keeps that poison flowing. This isn’t a healthy way to deal with the problem, however, as you will take damage approaching the source.

You can also throw any fire-based attack or item into the cloud. This will cause a rather devastating explosion which will clear the cloud temporarily. You can use this period to run through the area quickly or to discern where vents are hiding.

Finally, you can throw large objects and items on top of the vent. So long as the vent is covered, the cloud will vanish. You can use items in the environment or from your inventory.

In reality, you should be using a mixture of all three of these strategies depending on the situation.

How To Get Rid Of Noxious Fumes In Baldur’s Gate 3

Noxious fumes are very similar to poison clouds. The main difference is in their lethality. Noxious fumes deal way more damage per turn, and you will die very quickly if you stand around for more than a few seconds. Where poison will be an annoyance most of the time, noxious fumes are a very serious threat. Oh, did we mention the debuff they apply that makes it harder to fight? Yeah, it does that too.

Thankfully the solution is mostly the same. Noxious fumes tend to come from vents, so clogging these up with items or clearing the cloud with fire will make dealing with them far easier both short and long-term.

Noxious fumes also come from certain plants which should be destroyed if you want to clear the cloud. Whatever you do, don’t go running through these clouds. It never ends well.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.