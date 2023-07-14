BattleBit Remastered – Class Overview Guide

If you want to make a difference in BattleBit Remastered, you are going to have to master your chosen class.

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Assault

Medic

Engineer

Support

Recon

Fighting a low-poly war consisting of 200+ players is easier said than done – especially when you factor in fully destructible environments and the pressure to compete with the ‘Triple A’ gaming space. Despite all of those hurdles, however, Indie hit, BattleBit Remastered rolled up in an APC and effortlessly started taking names.

Like a real warzone, not everyone is going to be decked out with the same kit nor are they going to fill the same roles. This is where ‘Classes’ come into play, and they largely dictate what you can do whilst out in the field, and what support you can bring when firepower isn’t enough. With five classes in total, there’s a lot to cover.

Assault

Not Your Average Grunt

The Assault Class functions as the default. It’s there to push the frontline whilst being supported by more specialist units. Despite their gruntish behaviour, the Assault Class comes with a myriad of benefits that elevate them to a very mobile and tricky unit to deal with.

As standard, the Assault Class gains speed bonuses to both weapon swapping and aiming down sights. This makes them excellent at reacting to any situation and dispatching the threat. Even when outgunned and ambushed, the Assault Class can come out on top. This is made even easier thanks to heavier armour as standard.

Not only that, but you also gain access to three grenades and a bunch of extra gear as you level up. We are talking about things like Grapple Hooks to scale buildings and Sledgehammers to carve new paths through urban areas. Whilst the class wants to pressure objectives, they can complete that goal in countless ways.

Medic

Keeping The Troops Kicking

Medics are vital to any Squad because there is no way to natively heal in BattleBit Remastered. If you take a bullet, you are either dead, injured or bleeding out. Whilst every class has access to Bandages to stem blood loss, only Medics can heal people back to full health.

Being a Medic is often a thankless job, and death can come swiftly due to your propensity to be close to the fray. However, you aren’t just a dispensary for curatives. Medics come packed with SMGs and Assault Rifles making them almost as effective in a firefight as an Assault.

A Squad with an attentive Medic is exponentially more powerful.

Engineer

Ka-Boom

Not all game modes come with vehicles, but that doesn’t stop the Engineer from wreaking havoc regardless. Rocking up with RPGs as standard, Engineers can destroy everything from tanks to helicopters, barricades, to buildings. Heck, if you want to get fancy, you can even direct them at human targets for a quick and easy kill. Basically, if you can blow it up, you should. You don’t even need to be conservative with your destruction due to your high number of rockets on spawn.

Of course, vehicles are where the Engineer shines as they also come equipped with Repair Tools that allow you to fix up damaged vehicles. Throw in a decent selection of weapons and Engineers can do a lot on – and to – the battlefield. Never underestimate these guys.

Support

Dakka-Dakka

If a Squad is working well, you will find that ammo becomes quite the issue. If your Medic is keeping people alive longer, they are going to burn through their clips, grenades, and rockets in no time at all. This is where the Support comes into play, as these guys can restock everyone with Supply Boxes.

Not only that, but Support is ideal for setting up and maintaining defensive positions as they can repair barricades. If you want to hunker down, Support is the guy for the job. With access to LMGs, the Support even carries their weight in combat with suppressing fire.

Recon

One Shot, One Kill

Recons are the pariahs of BattleBit Remastered. Where every other Class works together in perfect harmony, the Recon tends to stay away from the pack and do its own thing. That is because these guys are Snipers, and they want to pick people off from a safe distance – ideally, people who are pressuring your Squad.

Even when Recons aren’t popping heads, they are in an ideal position to relay information to the rest of the team. Tagging enemy positions, barking orders through chat, and generally being an extra set of eyes can make more of a difference than a well-placed shot.

Recons are also the most vulnerable of classes as their rifles are terrible up close, they have low armour, and limited grenade capacity. Being away from your team also makes it much harder for your Supports and Medics to help you out of a bind, so keep that in mind.

