Every Character In Redfall, Ranked For Multiplayer

Multiplayer is a magical thing. No matter how bad a game is, it is always better when experienced with friends – and Redfall is no exception. In fact, Redfall in multiplayer is surprisingly good, even if the game has no random matchmaking to make the system more accessible to people without willing companions.

Redfall comes with four playable characters, however, not all characters are made equal. Some are more focused towards the single-player experience, and others are all-in on the multiplayer. This guide is going to break down each character and list them from best to worst when running with a group of pals.

Jacob Boyer – The Deadeye With An Undead Eye

If you have checked out our ‘Solo-Play’ rankings, this may come as a surprise as Jacob was one of our favourite picks in that format. Jacob comes with a bevvy of interesting abilities, from tracking to invisibility, and an auto-aiming sniper rifle. But here’s the thing – none of this really helps a team.

Jacob is the poster child for singleplayer and the antithesis of a group mentality. His Raven is his only utility ability, and even then, it’s not fantastic when you have multiple players scanning an environment manually. Even his sniper is a bit underwhelming since all that does is kill-steal from your pals in the least satisfying way possible. Jacob is FINE, there are just way better picks.

Layla Ellison – The Telekinetic Threat In Student Debt

Layla once again rolls in at number 3, and this is because Layla is just a solid character. She has a little bit of everything. Her biggest draws are her Umbrella and Lift abilities, however. Umbrella lets her tank damage for her teammates, whilst Lift gives your team a significant mobility boost allowing you to traverse Redfall with ease.

Her downside has to be her ultimate, however. Vampire Boyfriend is lacklustre in multiplayer as there are too many guns being fired. By the time your vampire buddy gets into combat, there is a very real chance everything has already died. A bit of a dud.

Remedios “Remi” De La Rosa – The Ingenious Ingeniería

Remi moves from bottom-of-the-barrel rubbish to top-tier god. Remi is a master of support and comes into her own when with a group of mates supporting her. More accurately, a group of mates for her to support. Sure her C4 ability continues to be a bit naff (although it is hilarious in a team environment), but everything else in her kit is solid gold.

Siren acts a lot like Leyla’s Vampire Boyfriend but manages to be much better. Siren draws the ire of all nearby enemies, isn’t linked to her ultimate, and is just a stellar way of keeping your allies alive. This is made even better with Mobilise which heals all of your allies in a large AOE, and even revives downed allies. Remi keeps everyone alive, and does it better than anyone else.

Devinder “Dev” Crousley – The Verified Cryptid Hunter

You better believe Devinder rolls in at number one for the second time in a row. Devinder is the perfect jack-of-all-trades. Whether he is stunning everyone with his javelin, teleporting the team across Redfall, or petrifying every vampire in sight, Devinder is always a star player.

A combo of Devinder and Remi is practically unstoppable, and the only reason Devinder pips Remi to the post is that Devinder is far better at working as a lone agent if you ever get separated. Easily the best character in Redfall.

