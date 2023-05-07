Redfall: How To Complete ‘Welcome To Burial Point’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Welcome To Burial Point' mission in Redfall.

Booting up Redfall and being met with the town of Redfall might trick you into thinking this was all there was to see. Redfall Commons, however, is not the end of Redfall, and The Hollow Man is not the only God you need to put down to hit the credits.

Burial Point is the second map in Redfall, and it is far larger, although that isn’t necessarily a good thing. Regardless, to get to Burial Point you need to find a way through a tear in reality – a Vampire Nest. The Whispering Woods is not a place you want to get lost, so we are going to walk you through how to make the trip in one piece.

This quest is split into two distinct sections, entering (and then escaping) the Whispering Woods, and reaching the Maritime Centre in Burial Point.

Escaping The Whispering Woods

Golden Ghost

Once you start the mission, you will find yourself in a run-down tunnel linking Redfall Commons to Burial Point. Follow the tunnel until you see a golden ghost. Approach the ghost, listen to some spiel, and continue onwards.

First Door

Eventually, you will find yourself in a distorted version of reality – the Whispering Woods. This realm is ruled by Miss Whisper, one of the Vampire Gods you are hunting. Once here, you will be met with three doors. Two of these doors lead to nowhere and spawn Vampires to attack you. The real door lets you progress deeper into the nightmare.

There is a trick, thankfully. The real door is incredibly noisy and, when you approach it, everything starts to turn red. Once you know this, you can easily decipher the rest of the doors later in the mission.

For clarity’s sake, go through the middle door.

The Angler

Anglers are one of the Special Vampires you may have fought every now and then when pottering around Redfall Commons. Anglers are one of the more difficult variants, and this is because their gimmick locks you into a canned animation and damage state.

Anglers will throw out an energy whip, and if it hits you, you will be dragged to them and bitten for huge damage. The trick is to not get caught, but even if you do, you have a brief moment to kill the Angler. We recommend using a Stake Launcher. Two – maybe three – stakes should be enough to kill it.

Once she is dead, pick up the Key and head through the door labelled ‘Loft’.

Reaching Burial Point

The next part is completely linear. There are no enemies between you and your destination. Simply continue down the beaten path until you reach the Red Door. Head through it to escape the Nest and reach Burial Point.

Burial Point

Getting To The Maritime Centre

It’s a straight run from the eastern side of Burial Point to the Maritime Centre. However, you will come across some complications during your journey. The first is the civil war that is raging between two cultist factions. Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper are vying for control of Burial Point and you better believe you are in the middle of it.

Despite their name change (and reskin), these cultists are identical to the ones you fought in Redfall Commons. Since they are frequently engaged with each other during this mission, feel free to ignore them. Alternatively, you can get some EXP by taking out both sides of the conflict.

If you decide to intervene, there are plenty of buildings and shops you can enter to restock on ammo and healing.

Dealing With The Blood Tree

Once you’ve made it to the Maritime Centre you will notice a giant tree that has seemingly sprouted from nowhere and engulfed the place. Blood Trees are composed of three vampires who are encased in Blood Amber, and one powerful Vampire at the heart of the tree called the Heartwood Fiend.

To find the three entombed Vampires, follow your compass. The first two Vampires are on your level, however, the third is on the roof of the Maritime Centre. You can find some boxes around the back of the Maritime Centre to get to the roof. Once all three are killed, the Heartwood Fiend will spawn.

Despite rocking a pretty sweet title, this Vampire is no different to any other Vampire. Blast her with two stakes and she will go down. With the Heartwood Fiend dead, the Blood Tree will vanish. Enter the Maritime Centre to complete the quest.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.