Wildfrost: The Best Companion Cards Guide

Wildfrost is a difficult game that is filled with powerful gubbins to compensate. These can range from Events, Charms, to Items, but the most flashy has to be the Companions. Companions are Cards that are played on the battlefield directly and have a more permanent impact on the game state.

There are a total of 22 Companions in Wildfrost. Most are available from the get-go, but some are locked behind challenges. With this many friends to choose between when it comes to formulating a build, we thought we would compile a list of the best Companions you can bring when trying to defeat the Frost Guardian.

Wallop

Wallop is up first. Wallop is introduced very early on in Wildfrost and acts as one of your Tutorial Companions. Wallop also just so happens to be one of the best Companions in the game for raw stats – once you put a bit of work in. Whallop’s whole shtick is that he likes to smack enemies who have been afflicted with Snow. If he does, he hits for +8 damage.

This boosts Wallop’s base Attack to 12, which is staggeringly high. Throw in an average Counter stat and you have a really solid Companion who does work with very little effort on your part.

Beebop

Beebop is interesting because Beepop has awful stats. Not only can Beepop never Activate, but even if it could, it has no Attack stats. Finally, with 1HP, Beepop isn’t going to hold back enemy hordes either. So what can Beepop do, and why would you bring one? Well, Beepop is designed to die, and on death, Beepop applies Overburn to the attacker.

Overburn is one of the strongest debuffs in Wildfrost. It reads:

Explodes when Overburn value is more than or equal to health, damaging all targets in the row.

With a few extra cards and Charms, you can make a very powerful Overburn build, and Beepop is a great addition to that. Not to mention Beepop, even when not run in a dedicated build, also acts as a body to tank hits. Unfortunately, you can only summon Beepop as a Shademancer via an Ability or the Beepop Mask.

Chikichi

Chikichi is our favourite minion to take in Wildfrost. This is because we love the idea of throwing caution to the wind and running Sacrifice builds. Chikichi works so well in this format that not taking it seriously limits what you can do. Chikichi may start weak at 2/2 with 3 Counter, but providing YOU kill Chikichi, it will resummon as a more powerful version of itself.

When fully powered up, Chikichi will become the monstrously powerful 10/10 Chikagoru (did we mention it retains 3 Counter?). Chikichi combined with any Skull item, Monch, or Skullmist Tea can quickly turn a weak team into a game-winner. Powering up Chikichi is slow, but with the right cards, you can gain huge benefits every step of the way.

Tusk

Tusk is one of the better support Companions in Wildfrost. Whilst rocking some pretty poor stats as a 5/2 with 5 Counter, Tusk more than makes up for that with its ability. Whilst Active, all allies gain +3 Teeth. This is huge, as Teeth is a buff that causes enemies to take damage equal to your Teeth value when they attack you.

Tusk is especially good in teams that focus on Summons, such as the aforementioned Beepop. But in general, Tusk can be run on any team and you will get huge amounts of value. Remember that Tusk itself does not get buffed, so make sure your tanks are taking the brunt of the offensive.

Vesta

Vesta is borderline broken in the right build, and mostly worthless in the wrong one. She rolls up as an 8/0 with 4 Counter, which is fine. She can’t do damage (not without buffing at least), but she has a chunky health pool and average Counter. Her power comes from her Ability which doubles the targets Overburn.

This can be huge as doubling a potentially explosive, instant-death debuff can be game-winning. This is made even better when combined with a Sun Charm, Frenzy, and Barrage. The only downside is that Vesta needs a lot of support to work. If you don’t have the means to stack Overburn, Vesta does nothing.

Fungun

Of all the Shroom-based Companions (of which there are only 2), I find that Fungun is by far the most reliable. Rocking up with 10/0 and 5 Counter, Fungun is slow but can take a hit. This is important to note since Fungun’s ability, which is applying Shroom, is increased everything he is hit.

Fungun needs very little attention to become outlandishly good. HP buffs from Pinkberry Juice (or Charms), healing from literally anything, and Smackback in any combination turns Fungun into an unstoppable killing machine. If Fungun is ever ‘Injured’, however, you are going to struggle as he needs a high HP pool to pull off his shenanigans.

Fizzle

Fizzle is bonkers. Very few conditions are permanent in Wildfrost, however, Fizzle has access to one of them – Bom. Bom is a stacking Debuff that deals damage every time a target gets hit. Basically, the higher the Bom stack, the more damage everyone does. If it sounds powerful, that’s because it is.

Fizzle comes in with an unimpressive statline of 5/0. She does have Counter 4, however. Not only that, she rocks Frenzy x3, which allows her to attack 3 times every activation. Finally, she applies Bom with every hit. Fizzle also benefits from her own Bom stacks, making that Attack 0 very deceptive. Throw on a Lumin Charm, more Frenzy, Barrage, or any number of Clunkers, and Fizzle breaks the game. One of our favourites.

Big Berry

Big Berry is stupidly good. We have won most of our runs with teams that rock Big Berry. Coming in at 10/5 and 4 Counter, Big Berry hits hard and tanks with the best of them. His ability, which will proc often, allows him to heal himself and all allies in a Row whenever he lands a kill.

This can be achieved very easily. Our go-to is normally Smackback, or Frenzy, however Barrage and Teeth also work wonders. As long as you can keep Berry alive, you will be fine in most encounters. Once you start buffing Berry with Charms and Items, he will carry you to victory. Big Berry naturally works well with Lil Berry, who didn’t quite make this list.

Monch

Monch is a scaler who scales ludicrously fast in the right build. Lil Muncher requires summons – a lot of summons – but once you have that endless supply, Lil Muncher takes off and never returns. Lil Muncher starts decent, at 6/2 and 4 Counter. However, every time it activates, Monch will eat every Ally in a row and gain all of their stats.

This is outstanding, as Monch can very quickly scale to become unkillable whilst also dealing enough damage to one-shot bosses. Try not to sacrifice Companions as this will result in Injury after the battle. We found that Egg, Farrow, and Chikichi were ideal targets of Monch. You can even clone Monch with Blank Mask and have Monch double (or even TRIPLE in the right setup) your stats. Hilariously good.

Foxee

How can anything top the likes of Monch? Well, Foxee exists, and Foxee can break the game in half with very little effort. Foxee doesn’t look great at first as this guy rolls in with a 4/1 stat block. However, he also comes with Counter 3 and Frenzy x3. What Foxee is, is a blank slate.

You can put anything on Foxee, and Foxee will do it 3x better than anything else. Foxee can break Block, apply Shroom, Overburn, Frost, Snow, Demonize, or just pure damage. Not to mention Foxee works with so many other Companions, with our favourite being with Fizzle. Foxee isn’t fancy, but Foxee is probably the most powerful Companion in Wildfrost.

That's all we have on Wildfrost for now.