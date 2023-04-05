Dredge: How To Complete ‘Caught To Order’ | Pursuit Guide

Dredge is a wonderfully fun, and disturbingly chilling game to play. You are mostly free to go where you want, do what you want, and help who you want. Helping people is a big part of the experience though, and these come in the form of Pursuits. One of the earliest Pursuits comes from the Fishmonger on Greater Marrow – a man you’ll visit often in the early game.

The Pursuit is called ‘ Caught To Order’ and it more-or-less walks you through how to be a fisherman. It’s a four-part quest, with each part asking you to demonstrate your angling talents, as well as the ability to deduce where certain fish spawn. It can take a little while to get it done especially if going in blind, but that’s where we come in.

How To Start ‘Caught To Order’

Caught To Order will be one of the first quests you receive and it’s started by talking to the Fishmonger. He will mention he has a client who wants specific fish, and it’s down to you to catch them. Of course, you will be well compensated for your efforts. In total, you will need to catch 7 fish.

How To Catch Gulf Flounders & Grey Eels

Your first task is to catch a Gulf Flounder and a GreyEel. Both of these are basic fish that can be found without too much hassle. You can find them both in The Marrows. The Flounder can be found during the day and in ‘Shallow’ waters. They sell for a whopping $18 and are pretty darn common.

Grey Eels are a little bit harder to catch simply because we found their spawning to be rarer. They can be found during the day and night, and are also found in Shallow waters around The Marrows. You can spot them in the sea as the shadow they give off is, well, Eel-like. They sell for $18 normally.

When you return these two fish to the Fishmonger, you will receive around $50, which is a nice bump on their usual sale price.

How To Catch Arrow Squid & Black Groupers

Your next task is to hunt down an Arrow Squid and a Black Grouper. These are slightly harder to find than the previous pair. Starting with the Squid, you are going to need a rod capable of fishing in Coastal locations. Secondly, you are going to have to fish at night. This makes getting the Squid more dangerous as night fishing can lead to some rather unnatural occurrences. Providing you are fishing the right waters at the right time, Arrow Squid are pretty darn common, so shouldn’t be too hard to grab. They sell for around $14.

Black Groupers are less exciting to catch. They are only found during the day and they are located in Shallow waters. They are rather large, however, and this is reflected both in the amount of space they take up in your Cargo, but also by the shadow they leave in the water. Groupers sell for around $35, making them far more valuable than any other fish you’ve likely caught up until now.

How To Catch Common Crabs & Fiddler Crabs

The third part of this quest changes things up. Instead of fishing, you need to go crabbing. This requires Crab Pots, which you receive from the Fishmonger. You can buy more if you want, and we highly recommend buying a few more. We settled on 3 for this quest, which set us back $200.

Thankfully crab fishing is very simple, all you have to do is leave your pot in a high-yield area and come back in a few days. Leaving the docks and immediately dropping pots is a great idea since this area is one of the best for Common and Fiddler Crabs. More specifically, any area with a depth between 0M and 10M is where you’ll haul both of these crabs.

Drop your pot and either do some fishing for three days or rest at Greater Marrow for three days. Return to your pots, collect your haul, and return them to the Fishmonger. Common Crabs go for around $5, and Fiddler Crabs will net you $35.

How To Catch Aberrated Fish

Your final task for the Fishmonger is to return an Aberrated Fish. Thankfully, he doesn’t care what kind of fish you bring him, as long as it is…unnatural. We have a full guide on Aberrant fish, but in short, look for a ghastly green glow when fishing. These will reward you with a mutated version of fish, and these are what the Fishmonger wants.

Return to the Fishmonger to finish the quest.

That’s all we have on Dredge for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Lists from more Dredge content.