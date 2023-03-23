Counter-Strike 2: How to Access the Limited Test Beta

Counter-Strike 2 has finally been announced. Its no longer a rumor, but a reality and Valve has even treated the community to some details on what we can expect from the update. There will be a visual overhaul of every single map, weapon, item, environment, the UI, and so much more. Its the update that long-time CS:GO fans have been waiting so patiently for. Players have the opportunity to see some of these new Counter-Strike 2 features with a Limited Test Beta. If you want to get involved, we have everything you need to know about gaining access to the Limited Test Beta.

Although we haven’t been given an official release date, the launch window for Counter-Strike 2 is summer 2023. Thanks to the Limited Test Beta which kicked off on March 22, players don’t have to wait until release to get a look at the update.

How to play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test Beta

To get involved with the Limited Test Beta, you have to be invited. Valve has explained that players are selected based on various factors. Included, is recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and your Steam account standing.

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you’ll get a notification on the CS:GO main menu. By selecting ‘enroll’ on the invitation, the download will begin and you’ll be able to try out a limited amount of Counter-Strike 2 content. Currently, you’ll only be able to queue into Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive on Dust2, but more maps and modes will be released in future tests. Also, you can use all your inventory items in the Limited Test Beta and check them out with the new and improved lighting.

To help the team out, participants are urged to report any bugs encountered while playing the Limited Test Beta. You can do this by sending an email to [email protected] and make sure you title the email ‘CS2LT Report.’ Valve want a detailed description of the bug, reproduction steps, and any screenshots to help squash the bug for good.

An end date hasn’t been set for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test Beta. More players are expected to be added to it over time, so keep an eye on your CS:GO main menu to see if you have an invite. You can keep up with the latest on the Limited Test Beta by visiting the Counter-Strike 2 blog.