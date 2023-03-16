Destiny 2 Lightfall: Every Character Stat, Explained

Early on in your Destiny 2 career, stats won’t play that much of a role in your day-to-day grind. You get new gear so often that swapping things out for a piece of kit with bigger Light values is always the best idea. However, once you start pushing up to that Power Level cap, things change drastically.

Suddenly planning actual builds becomes a key part of the experience, and stats are a huge part of that process – regardless of the PVP or PVE content you aim to tackle. With the new Loadout and Mod systems implemented in Lightfall, making builds has never been easier, but how do stats work? Let’s dive in.

How Stats Work In Destiny 2

Stats mostly come from your armour, although each armour piece is randomised in terms of what stats it conveys. Whilst there are rarities in Destiny 2, what you are looking at is the total at the bottom to see just how valuable a piece is. The total number of stats an armour piece can have, as of writing, is 68.

Stats are also measured on a scale of 0-100. The higher the stat, the more of an effect you will have. However, the catch is that you need to gather enough stats to push past specific thresholds to gain any benefit from having more stats in any given area. For example, having 79 Resilience is no better than having 70.

When putting together the dream armour piece will have a total of 68, and large stat bumps in the stats you want. With 5 armour slots, this can take a lot of work, and managing your stats to craft the perfect mix is quite the long-term challenge.

How To Get More Powerful Armour

Whilst it is impossible to fully dictate what stats you will gain on any specific armour piece, you can manipulate which stats are favoured using your Ghost. In your Ghosts Mod screen, you can apply various Mods that guarantee a stat value of 10 in your chosen stat, as well as increase the odds of it being higher.

This Mod is incredibly useful and will make getting the ideal suit of armour that much easier. Not only that but you can also Mod your armour itself and apply +5 or +10 modifiers to any stat. This lets you push your stats even higher, and hit those key thresholds.

Finally, doing more complex activities will drop more powerful gear in general. For example, the Iron Banner, Weekly Challenges, Trials Of Osiris, and Raids all drop higher-quality gear. Consider focusing on these harder activities to increase your chances of getting good rolls on your kit.

Every Stat In Destiny 2, Explained

There are a total of 6 Stats in Destiny 2, and these do the following:

Mobility – Mobility dictates your character’s movement speed and jump height, letting you move around the battlefield with ease. Not only that, but Hunters also gain the added bonus of improved cooldown rates on their Class Ability, making it vital for that class.

– Mobility dictates your character’s movement speed and jump height, letting you move around the battlefield with ease. Not only that, but Hunters also gain the added bonus of improved cooldown rates on their Class Ability, making it vital for that class. Resilience – Resilience is all about Damage Reduction. The more Resilience you have, the less damage you take per hit. In addition, Titans gain cooldown reduction on their Class Ability based on how much Resilience they have.

– Resilience is all about Damage Reduction. The more Resilience you have, the less damage you take per hit. In addition, Titans gain cooldown reduction on their Class Ability based on how much Resilience they have. Recovery – Recovery improves your health regeneration. The higher the stat, the quicker you can get back into a fight. Warlocks also gain cooldown reduction based on their Recovery stat.

– Recovery improves your health regeneration. The higher the stat, the quicker you can get back into a fight. Warlocks also gain cooldown reduction based on their Recovery stat. Discipline – Discipline reduces the cooldown of your Grenade Ability

– Discipline reduces the cooldown of your Grenade Ability Intellect – Intellect reduces the cooldown of your Super Ability

– Intellect reduces the cooldown of your Super Ability Strength – Strength reduces the cooldown of your Melee Ability.

As you can see, all stats are important in Destiny 2, and whilst you will have stats in every area, you will want to focus on specific stats to suit your build. Because Destiny 2 gives bonuses to certain stats based on Class, it’s advised to heavily invest in that stat (Mobility for Hunter, for example), and then pick a secondary stat or two to improve your abilities in other areas.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny 2 content.