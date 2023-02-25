Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Olivander’s Heirloom’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Olivander's Heirloom' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy likes to give you all manner of quests via owl. This basically acts as a long-range communication and delivery device to pop important tasks on your lap. Olivander’s Heirloom is one such quest, and naturally, it requires you to meet up with Olivander…to discuss an Heirloom.

Stating the obvious aside, this quest has you uncovering quite the mystery and solving a ‘never before solved’ puzzle. This quest is the prerequisite for one of the longer quests in Hogwarts Legacy, and also serves as an introduction to the dangers that exist in the Wizarding World. Let’s dive right in.

Olivander & His Heirloom

Travel to Hogsmeade, listen to your character repeat one of the very few ‘Hogsmeade’ lines in the game for the hundredth time and then head into Olivanders, the place you got your wand from. Talk to Olivander to kick start the quest properly.

Olivander will inform you of a wand that went missing quite some time ago. It was stolen by Richard Jackdaw, a one-time nuisance and long-time missing person. He broke into Olivanders, stole the wand, headed to the Owlry, and was never heard from again. Now, the fate of Jackdaw is not really anyone’s concern, but the missing wand certainly is.

This wand is nothing special in terms of power, it is merely a sentimental piece of work that holds deep emotional connections with the Olivander family. Mr Olivander wants you to head to the Owlry and see if a fresh pair of eyes can solve the mystery of the wand’s disappearance.

Hogwarts Owlery

The Owlery is located on the outskirts of Hogwarts on a rather large hill. It’s quite an imposing structure, and once you know where it is, it’s impossible to miss it. Follow your minimap to the Owlery and enter the building. Make your way upstairs and the puzzle begins.

Cast Revelio to reveal a bunch of interactable handles and doors. Cast Accio on every highlighted object in this area. This will reveal bags of money, mysterious Jackdaw statues, and five pedestals. This ‘never-before-solved puzzle’ is rather straightforward in reality. Find five statues and place them on the five pedestals.

On this floor, you will not find enough statues to complete the quest, so climb the nearby ladder to get to the next floor. Cast Revelio again, and this will reveal more locations to cast Accio. Cast Accio until all of the doors are yanked open revealing more loot.

Before you head downstairs, look for a letter near the ramparts. This will start the ‘Ghost Of Our Love’ quest, which we have a guide for here.

Head back down the ladder and pick up all your loot. Use Revelio to make this easier. Now that you have all five statues, place them on the pedestals. This will complete the puzzle and cause the ghost of Richard Jackdaw to appear.

Richard Jackdaw

Jackdaw confirms he stole the wand and that he was a bit of a menace. As it turns out, Jackdaw stole the wand thinking it was powerful, nabbed a map from Peeves, and then went exploring in the Forbidden Forest. Jackdaw realised this new wand wasn’t anything special just before his head was removed from his body.

Jackdaw doesn’t know what killed him, only that he died rather suddenly due to decapitation. A nasty way to go, and one that was signposted by a ‘gust of wind’. Jackdaw offers to guide you through the Forbidden Forest to help you retrieve the wand. Accept, and this ends the quest. You will immediately gain the follow-up quest, Jackdaw’s Rest.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.