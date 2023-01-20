Xbox Series X: How to Save Screenshots and Videos to Your Phone

As games have seen a nearly exponential increase in their graphical fidelity, gaming enthusiasts have been taking more screenshots than ever before. Similarly, as competitive gaming has continued to grow in popularity, saving clips of clutch wins or excellent plays for sharing on social media can help content creators go viral and reach wider audiences. Being able to save captures on the Xbox Series X and S is easier than ever thanks to the dedicated share button on the consoles’ controller, but actually getting them on your phone, somewhere you can easily share them, is key to showing them off.

Luckily, Xbox makes it easy to find, download, and share all of your captures, as long as you know where to look. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about Xbox game capture and how to get your captures on your smart device so you can easily share them.

How to Save Xbox Series X Captures to Your Phone

As mentioned above, saving captures from your Xbox Series X, S, or One to your phone is really simple. Before being able to start saving and sharing, however, there’s a little bit of setup that’s required. Turn on your Xbox and go to the settings by hitting the Xbox button and navigating to the “Profile & System” tab. Select the “Settings” option and, once there, scroll down to the “Preferences” tab. In the “Preferences” menu, select “Captures & Share.” Here, you’ll find different capture settings that you can adjust. The one you’ll need to edit for sending captures to your phone, however, is the “Automatically upload” setting. Switch it to “Captures by me.”

With that setting turned on, download the Xbox app on your smartphone or tablet and sign into your Xbox account. Once you’re in, select the “My Library” tab at the bottom of the screen, represented by an icon of three game cases leaning on one another. Once in your library, select the “Captures” tab at the top of the screen. Here, you’ll have access to all of your captures in order of when they were taken. Any new captures that you haven’t viewed on your device will be marked with a small white circle in the bottom left corner of their icon.

Select your capture and then select the “Save” button in the bottom thrid of the screen. Once you do, the capture will save to your device’s camera roll. On this screen, you can also share the capture directly to social media apps or through messaging apps via the “Share” button.