Best 16 PS4 Horror Games All Time

When it comes to horror games, they’re either really good, or they’re really bad. But if you have these titles on PS4, you’re going to be doing alright.

#16 Dying Light

Let’s start with a game that aims to be scary for a fundamental reason: zombies exist in this world. Dying Light puts you in a city that is overrun by a zombie horde. Your job, per your superiors, is to get in, get the information you need, and get out.

But that’s hard to do, considering you must deal with zombies and the people living in the city. Your choices decide what happens to all involved.

But the real scariness comes from “Nightmare Mode.” Here, the difficulty gets turned up, and you’ll find yourself struggling for survival more than ever before.

#15 Fatal Frame

There are many games in the Fatal Frame series, and while it’s never been as popular in the West as it is in Japan, the games still have a good horror feel to them if you try them out.

Throughout the main games, you’ll play as characters who enter haunted areas and attempt to understand the mysteries that lie within. Along the way, you’ll encounter plenty of ghosts and spirits, and the only way to dispatch them is through your camera.

So keep your eyes open, as you never know when the next apparition will appear. With multiple titles to get, you might want to try some of them out on your PS4.

#14 The Dark Pictures Anthology

The Dark Pictures Anthology is one of three titles from Supermassive Games to be on this list. That should tell you how much they love the horror genre and are willing to focus so much on them.

Unlike the other titles, this isn’t one game but a set of smaller games that fall under the same banner. These interactive horror experiences feature you playing different characters in different situations. Sometimes you’ll be in a haunted hotel or trapped with enemies in caves underneath a warzone.

It’s up to you to survive the experience and learn the truth of what’s happening. This line has multiple entries, so start at the beginning and work your way through.

#13 Layers of Fear Series

There are two games in the Layers of Fear Series, and each gives a different view of what it means to be in a horror game. That’s because the titles focus on psychological horror, and you’ll explore the world through your character’s eyes and attempt to see what led you to this point.

The first game deals with an insane painter who wishes to complete his “masterpiece,” and you’ll explore his past to see what drove him mad.

The second game features you as an actor who was cast for a film, and you must find out why. So if you’re looking for something different, here you go.

#12 Darkwood

If you desire a horror title that’ll test your skills and not “hold your hand” along the way, try Darkwood.

The top-down title mixes survival and horror elements for a unique experience. The title puts you in a wooded area that is procedurally generated. During the day, you’ll explore the woods and seek out materials you can use. Don’t be afraid to get things in bulk. You’ll need them.

Then, once night falls, ensure you’re safe in your shelter and fight off the beings that seek you out. Every day will be a challenge as you attempt to get more supplies to endure the raid that comes at night.

Your choices will change everything you interact with, so choose wisely.

#11 SOMA

The depths of the ocean have often entranced people. As a result, many wish to live beneath the waves in some form, but as you’re about to discover, that can lead to all sorts of problems.

SOMA puts you in a submerged station where everything is falling apart, and your fight for survival is about to begin. You’ll wander around the station and attempt to save it and those within, or cut off ties and let the place crumble.

In this sunken space, you can’t fight, so any dangers you face will have to be dealt with by cleverness or evasion. What horrors have happened here in the depths?

#10 Until Dawn

The second title from SuperMassive Games on our list, Until Dawn, focuses on a group of young adults heading to a mountain retreat for a fun getaway. As you likely have guessed, there’s nothing fun about the trip they’re about to take.

Featuring famous actors as some of the characters, you’ll make decisions that will heavily affect the fates of everyone there. By your hand, everyone can live, or they’ll slowly be picked off one at a time.

The game prides itself on replay value. So if you lose too many in the first run, try again and see if you can keep everyone safe!

#9 Resident Evil Village

The most recent game in the horror-filled series, Resident Evil Village, puts you in the shoes of Ethan Winters one last time as you attempt to save his daughter.

Said daughter was taken to a village headed by monsters of various forms. Why was Ethan’s daughter taken there? You’ll have to play to find out.

Along the way, Ethan will endure unspeakable horrors and trials, including facing down the monsters that took his child. Keep him alive through various means, and don’t let something like losing a limb deter you from doing what needs to be done!

Plus, the story has been expanded with the DLC, and more truths can be found.

#8 Outlast

The Outlast series has taken many forms over the years, but the first game set a tone for being truly horrifying.

You play a journalist who is sent to a mental asylum. No, not as a patient, but as an investigator. Said asylum had been shut down long ago, but was mysteriously reopened by a corporation whose purposes seem too good to be true.

Once you infiltrate the place, you’ll soon learn that vile experiments are happening, turning the patients into something unnatural. You must survive so you can learn the truth that is buried deep within. But can you last that long?

#7 The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter

Most horror games feature a combat element so that players can “fight their fears.” But in The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter, the game solely focuses on exploration and storytelling. By doing so, the horror comes as you learn a new layer of truth and feel its repercussions.

You play a detective who gets a letter from a young man named Ethan Carter. Heeding his plea for help, you race to where he lives only to find he’s vanished.

Now you must explore his home and the area around it to learn what happened to Ethan and what is causing the brutal murders that follow him.

#6 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard_20171212200734

The last entry from this beloved franchise for our list, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, was the game that put the series back in good standing with fans. Why? Because it embraced the style of horror that made the original games famous and put things back in a more personal perspective.

You’ll play the game through the eyes of Ethan Winters, who enters a mysterious part of Louisiana to find his missing wife.

The journey to get her back, and survive the experience, will not be easy, and there are plenty of scares to go around. So be ready for a frightful fight for your life!

#5 Outlast 2

It’s said that journalists will go to any length to get the story that can make their careers or expose something that needs to be talked about. But is there such a thing as taking things too far? In Outlast 2, you play a cameraman to a reporter, who happens to be your wife and go on a journey to solve an impossible death.

But in doing so, you’ll find yourself waist deep in madness as you try to understand the reasonings of a cult who feel the end of the world is coming and are corrupting everything around them.

Will you be the next victim of their corruption?

#4 Alien Isolation

Do you think you have what it takes to outlast a Xenomorph? In Alien Isolation, you’re going to find out!

The game takes place after the movies and focuses on the daughter of Ellen Ripley. She learns of a message that her mother left on a space station and races to get it. But when she does, she and the rest of the crew learn the truth. The station is damaged, and a Xenomorph caused it to be that way.

To get out alive, you must slowly fix the station so you can escape while dodging the alien that roams the halls. So be smart, stay safe, and don’t get found by the Xenomorph!

#3 Alan Wake Remastered

Sometimes horror is making the player feel powerless as things continue to deteriorate around them. Alan Wake Remastered is an upgraded version of a title that does that in spades.

You play Alan Wake, an author seeking out his wife in Bright Falls. But guiding him on his way isn’t a person. It’s a book. A book that Alan finds page by page and was apparently written by him.

With little else but a flashlight to help him, Alan must wander through the growing madness of his mind and the world around him to learn the truth. But is it a truth worth finding out?

#2 The Evil Within 2

If you’re looking for a horror-filled nightmare realm where everything is trying to break your mind, get The Evil Within 2.

The game comes from a “mastermind of horror” and once again stars Detective Sebastian Castellanos. He’s on a mission to save his daughter from the depths of STEM and will have to risk it all to get her back.

How you progress through the world is up to you. You’ll have the option of sneaking through the world one step at a time, or you can grab whatever weapons you find and use them to defeat the horrors that are all around. Can you make it out with your mind and body intact?

#1 The Quarry

One of the things that many of these games have tried to do is make you feel as though you’re in a horror movie. But with The Quarry, the dev team took that to the extreme by making you decide what happens with each character in every situation they’re in.

You’ll play camp counselors after a successful week with children. But things go wrong when they’re forced to stay an extra day.

As the story plays out, you’ll make split-second decisions that’ll affect the fates of all around you. There are 186 endings you can get in the title, each affected by the choices you make. So think fast, choose wisely, and see if you can survive.